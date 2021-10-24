The Suicide Squad, Stillwater, & More Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021) arrives on disc this week on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie was released as a home premiere (review here) and later to Digital HD/UHD. Each Blu-ray combo edition includes a second disc and Digital Copy, while the DVD includes just a Digital Copy.

Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series has been packaged in 20-disc editions in both in standard plastic and SteelBook cases from Paramount that feature 68 hours and 41 minutes of content.

Superman: The Complete Animated Series arrives in a 6-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from SDS that includes commentaries on 4 episodes, 5 bonus featurettes, and digital copies.

Sony has packaged all ‘Underworld’ films into a Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection boxed set that presents all movies in 4k Ultra HD with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio, as well as Blu-ray and Digital Copies.

And, Stillwater starring Matt Damon releases to 2-disc combo edition that includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 26, 2021

4k Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Blu-ray Disc

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases on Amazon.