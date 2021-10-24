The Suicide Squad, Stillwater, & More Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021) arrives on disc this week on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie was released as a home premiere (review here) and later to Digital HD/UHD. Each Blu-ray combo edition includes a second disc and Digital Copy, while the DVD includes just a Digital Copy.
Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series has been packaged in 20-disc editions in both in standard plastic and SteelBook cases from Paramount that feature 68 hours and 41 minutes of content.
Superman: The Complete Animated Series arrives in a 6-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from SDS that includes commentaries on 4 episodes, 5 bonus featurettes, and digital copies.
Sony has packaged all ‘Underworld’ films into a Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection boxed set that presents all movies in 4k Ultra HD with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio, as well as Blu-ray and Digital Copies.
And, Stillwater starring Matt Damon releases to 2-disc combo edition that includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 26, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Blood for Dracula (1974)
- Deep Red (1975)
- Deep Red (1975) Limited Edition 1,500
- Don’t Breath 2 (2021)
- From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)
- From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) – SteelBook
- Six String Samurai (1998)
- Summer of 84 (2018)
- The Suicide Squad (2021)
- The Suicide Squad (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Ticks (1993)
- Underworld Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection
Blu-ray Disc
- Children of the Damned (1964) – Warner Archive
- Don’t Breath 2 (2021)
- Nothing But Trouble (1991)
- On the Rocks (2020)
- Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series 20-Disc Edition
- Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series 20-Disc SteelBook Edition
- Steel Dawn (1987)
- Stillwater (2021)
- The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series
- The Suicide Squad (2021)
- The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series
