Superman: The Complete Animated Series dated for release on Blu-ray Disc

By Jeff Chabot
Superman: The Complete Animated Series will release to Blu-ray Disc on Oct. 19, 2021. The 6-disc Collector’s Edition from Warner Bros. includes all 54 episodes of the series that aired from 1996 to 2000, along with a code to redeem Digital Copies.

On Blu-ray, the episodes of Superman: The Animated Series are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and French.

Bonus features include commentaries on four episodes and five featurettes highlighted by the all-new Superman: Timeless Icon extra that explores the creation of the series.

Superman: The Complete Animated Series is priced $59.99 (List: $69.99) on Amazon.



