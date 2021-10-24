The Lord of the Rings Middle-Earth 4k Collection Delayed Until November

Warner Bros.’ Middle-Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has been delayed for release until November 16, 2021 (originally slated for Oct. 26, 2021). The edition celebrates 20 years since the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and includes The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies in both theatrical and extended editions on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition features a Collectible Premium Foil Gift Box that holds the UCE’s exclusive content, a 64-page booklet with a collection of costume sketches, photography, and production notes, and “From the Hobbits of the Shire to the King of Gondor,” and 7 Travel Poster Art Cards (2-sided art cards, one for each film, and an exclusive “Rivendell” card). Bonus features on the Blu-ray discs include Filmmaker Commentaries.

And, the collection packages a Special Features Blu-ray Disc to honor the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy with Alamo Drafthouse reunited Middle-earth’s finest for three Special conversations hosted by Stephen Colbert. Also included is The Festival De Cannes Presentation Reel.

The Hobbit Trilogy

An Unexpected Journey

The Desolation of Smaug

The Battle of the Five Armies

All presented in collectible foil sleeves

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Fellowship of the Ring

The Two Towers

The Return of the King

All presented in collectible foil sleeves

Middle-Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector's Edition on Ultra HD Blu-ray (List: $249.99) arrives in stores on October 26, 2021.








