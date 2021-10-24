The Lord of the Rings Middle-Earth 4k Collection Delayed Until November

HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Lord of the Rings Middle-Earth 4k Collection Delayed Until November
Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition 4k Blu-ray box cropWarner Bros.’ Middle-Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has been delayed for release until November 16, 2021 (originally slated for Oct. 26, 2021). The edition celebrates 20 years since the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and includes The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies in both theatrical and extended editions on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition features a Collectible Premium Foil Gift Box that holds the UCE’s exclusive content, a 64-page booklet with a collection of costume sketches, photography, and production notes, and “From the Hobbits of the Shire to the King of Gondor,” and 7 Travel Poster Art Cards (2-sided art cards, one for each film, and an exclusive “Rivendell” card). Bonus features on the Blu-ray discs include Filmmaker Commentaries.

And, the collection packages a Special Features Blu-ray Disc to honor the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy with Alamo Drafthouse reunited Middle-earth’s finest for three Special conversations hosted by Stephen Colbert. Also included is The Festival De Cannes Presentation Reel.

The Hobbit Trilogy

  • An Unexpected Journey
  • The Desolation of Smaug
  • The Battle of the Five Armies
  • All presented in collectible foil sleeves

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

  • The Fellowship of the Ring
  • The Two Towers
  • The Return of the King
  • All presented in collectible foil sleeves

Middle-Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition on Ultra HD Blu-ray (List: $249.99) arrives in stores on October 26, 2021. Order on Amazon



 Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition 4k Blu-ray contentsMiddle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition 4k Blu-ray long view Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition 4k Blu-ray box angle Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition 4k Blu-ray front 1080px

 

