The Underworld 5-Movie Collection Packs All Franchise Movies on 4k Blu-ray

Sony has packaged all five ‘Underworld’ films into one Limited Edition boxed set that presents all films in 4k Ultra HD with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.

The Underworld Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection on 4K Blu-ray includes Underworld (2003) (both the original theatrical version and the extended cut), Underworld: Evolution (2006), Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009), Underworld: Awakening (2012), and Underworld: Blood Wars (2017).

The Limited Edition also includes hours of bonus content from all five films (in SD or HD) from all five films including the Underworld: Endless War animated shorts.

UNDERWORLD (2003)

4K Blu-ray

Theatrical & Extended Versions of the film

Alternate Flashbacks (4K HDR)

Theatrical Trailer

Blu-ray

Extended Version of the Film

Director & Cast Commentary

Fang vs. Fiction Documentary

7 Featurettes

Outtakes

Storyboard Comparisons

Music Video: “Worms of the Earth” by Finch

UNDERWORLD: EVOLUTION (2006)

4K Blu-ray

Theatrical Trailer

Blu-ray

Director & Filmmakers’ Commentary

The Hybrid TheorY

The War Rages On

Bloodlines: From Script to Screen

Making Monsters Roar

Building a Saga

Music and Mayhem

Music Video: “Her Portrait in Black” by Atreyu

UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS (2009)

4K Blu-ray

Rise of the Lycans: Inside the Castle Walls

Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray

Behind the Castle Walls: Picture-in-Picture Experience

Filmmaker Commentary

3 Featurettes

Music Video: “Deathclub (Wes Borland / Renholder Remix)” by William Control feat. Matt Skiba

And More

UNDERWORLD: AWAKENING (2012)

4K Blu-ray

Underworld: Endless War 3-Part Animated Series (with stereo DTS-HD MA English audio)

Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray

Cracking the Underworld: Picture-in-Picture Experience

Filmmakers’ Commentary

5 Featurettes

Blooper Reel

And More

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS (2017)

4K Blu-ray

Franchise Recap

Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray