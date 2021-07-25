HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Underworld 5-Movie Collection Packs All Franchise Movies on 4k Blu-ray
The Underworld 5-Movie Collection Packs All Franchise Movies on 4k Blu-ray

Underworld Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray 500Sony has packaged all five ‘Underworld’ films into one Limited Edition boxed set that presents all films in 4k Ultra HD with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.

The Underworld Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection on 4K Blu-ray includes Underworld (2003) (both the original theatrical version and the extended cut), Underworld: Evolution (2006), Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009), Underworld: Awakening (2012), and Underworld: Blood Wars (2017).

The Limited Edition also includes hours of bonus content from all five films (in SD or HD) from all five films including the Underworld: Endless War animated shorts.

UNDERWORLD (2003)

4K Blu-ray

  • Theatrical & Extended Versions of the film
  • Alternate Flashbacks (4K HDR)
  • Theatrical Trailer

Blu-ray

  • Extended Version of the Film
  • Director & Cast Commentary
  • Fang vs. Fiction Documentary
  • 7 Featurettes
  • Outtakes
  • Storyboard Comparisons
  • Music Video: “Worms of the Earth” by Finch

UNDERWORLD: EVOLUTION (2006)

4K Blu-ray

  • Theatrical Trailer

Blu-ray

  • Director & Filmmakers’ Commentary
  • The Hybrid TheorY
  • The War Rages On
  • Bloodlines: From Script to Screen
  • Making Monsters Roar
  • Building a Saga
  • Music and Mayhem
  • Music Video: “Her Portrait in Black” by Atreyu

UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS (2009)

4K Blu-ray

  • Rise of the Lycans: Inside the Castle Walls
  • Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray

  • Behind the Castle Walls: Picture-in-Picture Experience
  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • 3 Featurettes
  • Music Video: “Deathclub (Wes Borland / Renholder Remix)” by William Control feat. Matt Skiba
  • And More

UNDERWORLD: AWAKENING (2012)

4K Blu-ray

  • Underworld: Endless War 3-Part Animated Series (with stereo DTS-HD MA English audio)
  • Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray

  • Cracking the Underworld: Picture-in-Picture Experience
  • Filmmakers’ Commentary
  • 5 Featurettes
  • Blooper Reel
  • And More

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS (2017)

4K Blu-ray

  • Franchise Recap
  • Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray

  • Underworld: Blood Wars – The Official Movie Graphic Novel
  • The Evolution of Selene
  • Building a Blood War
  • Old & New Blood
  • The Evil Evolved

 

