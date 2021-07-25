The Underworld 5-Movie Collection Packs All Franchise Movies on 4k Blu-ray

Sony has packaged all five ‘Underworld’ films into one Limited Edition boxed set that presents all films in 4k Ultra HD with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.
The Underworld Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection on 4K Blu-ray includes Underworld (2003) (both the original theatrical version and the extended cut), Underworld: Evolution (2006), Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009), Underworld: Awakening (2012), and Underworld: Blood Wars (2017).
The Limited Edition also includes hours of bonus content from all five films (in SD or HD) from all five films including the Underworld: Endless War animated shorts.
We’ll let you know when pre-orders are up for Underworld Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection on Amazon.
UNDERWORLD (2003)
4K Blu-ray
- Theatrical & Extended Versions of the film
- Alternate Flashbacks (4K HDR)
- Theatrical Trailer
Blu-ray
- Extended Version of the Film
- Director & Cast Commentary
- Fang vs. Fiction Documentary
- 7 Featurettes
- Outtakes
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Music Video: “Worms of the Earth” by Finch
UNDERWORLD: EVOLUTION (2006)
4K Blu-ray
- Theatrical Trailer
Blu-ray
- Director & Filmmakers’ Commentary
- The Hybrid TheorY
- The War Rages On
- Bloodlines: From Script to Screen
- Making Monsters Roar
- Building a Saga
- Music and Mayhem
- Music Video: “Her Portrait in Black” by Atreyu
UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS (2009)
4K Blu-ray
- Rise of the Lycans: Inside the Castle Walls
- Theatrical Trailers
Blu-ray
- Behind the Castle Walls: Picture-in-Picture Experience
- Filmmaker Commentary
- 3 Featurettes
- Music Video: “Deathclub (Wes Borland / Renholder Remix)” by William Control feat. Matt Skiba
- And More
UNDERWORLD: AWAKENING (2012)
4K Blu-ray
- Underworld: Endless War 3-Part Animated Series (with stereo DTS-HD MA English audio)
- Theatrical Trailers
Blu-ray
- Cracking the Underworld: Picture-in-Picture Experience
- Filmmakers’ Commentary
- 5 Featurettes
- Blooper Reel
- And More
UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS (2017)
4K Blu-ray
- Franchise Recap
- Theatrical Trailers
Blu-ray
- Underworld: Blood Wars – The Official Movie Graphic Novel
- The Evolution of Selene
- Building a Blood War
- Old & New Blood
- The Evil Evolved