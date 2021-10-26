What Channel is the World Series On? HD? 4k/HDR?

The 2021 MLB World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 PM Eastern Time on FOX. The World Series will be broadcast in HD as well as 4k/HDR with select providers. See below for the schedule, FOX HD channels, and 4k/HDR channels.
2021 World Series Schedule
Game 1
Braves at Astros
Tuesday, Oct. 26 @ 8:09 p.m. ET
Game 2
Braves at Astros
Wednesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:09 p.m. ET
Game 3
Astros at Braves
Friday, Oct. 29 @ 8:09 p.m. ET
Game 4
Astros at Braves
Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET
Game 5 (if necessary)
Astros at Braves
Sunday, Oct. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET
Game 6 (if necessary)
Braves at Astros
Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8:09 p.m. ET
Game 7 (if necessary)
Braves at Astros
Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:09 p.m. ET
FOX HD Channel Guide
AT&T U-verse HD
FOX HD Channel 1011
Century Link HD
FOX HD Channel 1010
Charter Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11
Comcast XFINITY TV HD
FOX HD Channel 805
Cox Communication HD
FOX HD Channel 1010
DirecTV HD
FOX HD Channel 10
DISH Network HD
FOX HD Channel 11
Frontier HD
FOX HD Channel
Optimum HD
FOX HD Channel 705
Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11
Suddenlink HD
FOX HD Channel 10
Time Warner / Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 709
Verizon FiOS HD
FOX HD Channel 505
World Series 4k
The 2021 World Series hosted by FOX is available in 4k with select providers including AT&T DIRECTV, Comcast Xfinity, DISH, fuboTV, Altice Optimum, and Verizon FiOS TV.
Did a channel location change with your TV service provider? Please let us know in the comments below or direct message us on Twitter.