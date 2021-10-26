What Channel is the World Series On? HD? 4k/HDR?

The 2021 MLB World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 PM Eastern Time on FOX. The World Series will be broadcast in HD as well as 4k/HDR with select providers. See below for the schedule, FOX HD channels, and 4k/HDR channels.

2021 World Series Schedule

Game 1

Braves at Astros

Tuesday, Oct. 26 @ 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2

Braves at Astros

Wednesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 3

Astros at Braves

Friday, Oct. 29 @ 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4

Astros at Braves

Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary)

Astros at Braves

Sunday, Oct. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 6 (if necessary)

Braves at Astros

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary)

Braves at Astros

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:09 p.m. ET

FOX HD Channel Guide

AT&T U-verse HD

FOX HD Channel 1011 Century Link HD

FOX HD Channel 1010

Charter Spectrum HD

FOX HD Channel 11

Comcast XFINITY TV HD

FOX HD Channel 805

Cox Communication HD

FOX HD Channel 1010

DirecTV HD

FOX HD Channel 10

Time Warner / Spectrum HD

FOX HD Channel 709

Verizon FiOS HD

FOX HD Channel 505 World Series 4k The 2021 World Series hosted by FOX is available in 4k with select providers including AT&T DIRECTV, Comcast Xfinity, DISH, fuboTV, Altice Optimum, and Verizon FiOS TV.

