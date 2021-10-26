What Channel is the World Series On? HD? 4k/HDR?

HomeNewsWhat Channel is the World Series On? HD? 4k/HDR?
2021_World_Series_logoThe 2021 MLB World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 PM Eastern Time on FOX. The World Series will be broadcast in HD as well as 4k/HDR with select providers. See below for the schedule, FOX HD channels, and 4k/HDR channels.

2021 World Series Schedule

Game 1
Braves at Astros
Tuesday, Oct. 26 @ 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2
Braves at Astros
Wednesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 3
Astros at Braves
Friday, Oct. 29 @ 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4
Astros at Braves
Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary)
Astros at Braves
Sunday, Oct. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 6 (if necessary)
Braves at Astros
Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary)
Braves at Astros
Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:09 p.m. ET

FOX HD Channel Guide

AT&T U-verse HD
FOX HD Channel 1011

Century Link HD
FOX HD Channel 1010

Charter Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
FOX HD Channel 805

Cox Communication HD
FOX HD Channel 1010

DirecTV HD
FOX HD Channel 10

DISH Network HD
FOX HD Channel 11

Frontier HD
FOX HD Channel

Optimum HD
FOX HD Channel 705

Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11

Suddenlink HD
FOX HD Channel 10

Time Warner / Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 709

Verizon FiOS HD
FOX HD Channel 505

World Series 4k

The 2021 World Series hosted by FOX is available in 4k with select providers including AT&T DIRECTV, Comcast Xfinity, DISH, fuboTV, Altice Optimum, and Verizon FiOS TV.

Did a channel location change with your TV service provider? Please let us know in the comments below or direct message us on Twitter.

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

