More 4k SteelBooks Arriving This Fall from Best Buy

If any big-box retailer has supported the endurance of physical media during the eventual transition to digital it’s been Best Buy. Although stores have been clearing their shelves of Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays, and DVDs, BestBuy.com is still a place to find most popular releases as well as exclusives such as Limited Edition SteelBooks. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming 4k SteelBooks that just recently popped up on Best Buy.

Ran (1985)

Ran 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open

Akira Kurosawa’s classic finally arrives on 4k Blu-ray in the US but this gorgeous SteelBook from Best Buy (11/16/21) is certainly worth the wait. Details | Order

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hacksaw Ridge 4k SteelBook open 1920

Mel Gibson’s World War II drama was released to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray early 2017, but this SteelBook edition with new packaging from Lionsgate arrives Nov. 2 and sure looks like a collectible for fans of the film. DetailsOrder

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street 4k SteelBook open 1920

Martin Scorsese’s 5x Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) will release to 4k Blu-ray Disc in both plastic and SteelBook editions on December 14, 2021. DetailsOrder

Prisoners of the Ghostland (2021)

Prisoners of the Ghostland 4k SteelBook 600

This new movie from RLJE Films stars Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella releases on Nov. 16, 2021 to disc and is available in a 4k SteelBook edition with Ultra HD and 1080p Blu-ray copies. (Not a Best Buy exclusive) Amazon | Best Buy

The Suicide Squad (2021)

The Suicide Squad 4k Blu-ray SteelBook 1920

Last summer’s The Suicide Squad premiered in theaters and on HBO Max last summer, but on Oct. 26 will release to several disc edtions including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and this 4k SteelBook from Best Buy. Details | Order

Jungle Cruise (2021)

The Jungle Cruise 4k SteelBook

Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt releases to disc for the first time on Nov. 16 including this 4k SteelBook with custom artwork from Best Buy. Order

Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max- The Road Warrior 4k SteelBook

Also available in the Mad Max Anthology, Mad Max: The Road Warrior will release to this Limited Edition 4k SteelBook on Nov. 2, 2021. Details | Order

Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome 4k SteelBook

The sequel to The Road Warrior, Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985) will arrive Nov. 2, 2021 in this 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition available only from Best Buy. Details | Order

Free Guy (2021)

Free Guy 4k SteelBook 1920

 

20th Century Studios’s Free Guy starring Ryann Reynolds releases on Oct. 12 to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and this exclusive 4k SteelBook from Best Buy. Order

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit 4k SteelBook 1920

Disney’s animated 80s hit Who Framed Roger Rabbit releases to 4k Blu-ray on Dec. 7, 2021 including this 4k SteelBook from Best Buy. Order

contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry.

