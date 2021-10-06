Deal Alert: Take $700 Off This 65″ LG 4k OLED TV

Home4kDeal Alert: Take $700 Off This 65" LG 4k OLED TV
LG OLED65C1PUB 65 4k TV 1080
Looking for a great deal on a large screen OLED 4k TV? The 65″ LG 65C1PUB C1 Series is on sale for $1,796.99! That’s a savings of $703 off the list price of 2,499.99! The 2021 model 4k TV features built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, Smart TV functions, Game Optimizer, and the a9 Gen4 AI Processor. The LG OLED TV can display over 8 million pixels and supports the most common HDR specs: Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Jump over to Amazon to check it out!

