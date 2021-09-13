The Wolf of Wall Street 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Release Date Revealed

Martin Scorsese’s 5x Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on December 14, 2021.

Paramount Home Entertainment confirmed the official date today via a press release, as well as packaging options for the film in both standard and SteelBook editions.

On 4k Blu-ray The Wolf of Wall Street is presented in 2160p from a new film transfer that was supervised by Scorsese.

Previously released bonus features (provided in HD) include The Wolf Pack, Running Wild, The Wolf of Wall Street Round Table. And, the Paramount editions include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The Wolf of Wall Street is priced $25.99 (standard edition) on Amazon. (Check back soon for the 4k SteelBook edition.)





