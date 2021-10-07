Does Comcast Xfinity TV Have Thursday Night Football in 4k/HDR?

Does Comcast Xfinity TV offer NFL Thursday Night Football games in 4k/HDR? It sure does! Thursday Night Football for the 2021/2022 season starts on Oct. 7 with the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Seattle Seahawks. All games start at 8:00pm Eastern Time on FOX.

Comcast will also air select college football games this fall in 4k including Penn State vs. Iowa on Oct. 9, and the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 4. See the schedule below.

To get NFL games and other sports events in 4k you need an Xfinity X1 set top box (XG1v4 or Xi6) or Xfinity Flex (Xi6) and a 4k or 4k HDR TV, as well as HDMI cable that supports 4k and HDR.

4k resolution delivers video in 3840x2160p resolution with High Dynamic Range using the HLG specification. The aspect ratio is the common 16×9 used for HD and 4k TVs.

NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule

10/7 Rams vs. Seahawks (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/14 Buccaneers vs. Eagles (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/21 Broncos vs. Browns (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/28 Packers vs. Cardinals (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/4 Jets vs. Colts (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/11 Ravens vs. Dolphins (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/18 Patriots vs. Falcons (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/2 Cowboys vs. Saints (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/9 Steelers vs. Vikings (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/16 Chiefs vs. Chargers (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/25 Browns vs. Packers (8:20pm ET, FOX)

You can also watch college games this fall in 4k.

College Football Games in 4k

10/2 Michigan vs. Wisconsin (12:00pm ET, FOX)

10/2 Oklahoma vs. Kansas State (3:30pm ET, FOX)

10/9 Maryland vs. Ohio State (12:00pm ET, FOX)

10/9 Penn State vs. Iowa (4:00pm ET, FOX)

12/4 Big Ten Championship Game (8:00pm ET, FOX)

12/28 Holiday Bowl (8:00pm ET, FOX)

