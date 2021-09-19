In our top picks for the week of Sept. 21, 2021 we’ve got Disney’s Cruella starring Emma Thompson releasing to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. The film, of course, was available to watch as a “Home Premiere” purchase and was just recently added to the Disney+ streaming library. On disc, however, you can pick up Cruella on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2-disc combo editions (including retailer exclusives) with Digital Copies.

Universal Studios’ F9: The Fast Saga hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2-disc editions that include both the theatrical and director’s cut versions of the film. Best Buy is releasing a 4k SteelBook while Target has its own Blu-ray exclusive edition.

On 4k Blu-ray this week, Stanley Kubrick’s controversial A Clockwork Orange (1971) has been remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray. And, Unbreakable (2000) starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson arrives in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Best Buy.

On 1080p Blu-ray, Francis Ford Coppola’s Dementia 13 (1963) has been remastered into a Director’s Cut for Blu-ray in several editions. Breakdown (1997) starring Kurt Russel is releasing to Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents collection. Batwoman: The Complete Second Season arrives in a 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. And, I Dream Of Jeannie – The Complete Series brings the classic television show to high definition on Blu-ray for the first time.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 21, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

