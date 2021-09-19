In our top picks for the week of Sept. 21, 2021 we’ve got Disney’s Cruella starring Emma Thompson releasing to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. The film, of course, was available to watch as a “Home Premiere” purchase and was just recently added to the Disney+ streaming library. On disc, however, you can pick up Cruella on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2-disc combo editions (including retailer exclusives) with Digital Copies.
Universal Studios’ F9: The Fast Saga hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2-disc editions that include both the theatrical and director’s cut versions of the film. Best Buy is releasing a 4k SteelBook while Target has its own Blu-ray exclusive edition.
On 4k Blu-ray this week, Stanley Kubrick’s controversial A Clockwork Orange (1971) has been remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray. And, Unbreakable (2000) starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson arrives in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Best Buy.
On 1080p Blu-ray, Francis Ford Coppola’s Dementia 13 (1963) has been remastered into a Director’s Cut for Blu-ray in several editions. Breakdown (1997) starring Kurt Russel is releasing to Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents collection. Batwoman: The Complete Second Season arrives in a 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. And, I Dream Of Jeannie – The Complete Series brings the classic television show to high definition on Blu-ray for the first time.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 21, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- A Clockwork Orange (1971) NEW
- A Clockwork Orange (1971) – Zavvi Limited Edition SteelBook NEW
- A Clockwork Orange (1971) – Zavvi Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook NEW
- Cruella (2021) NEW
- Cruella (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Cruella (2021) – Target Exclusive NEW
- Cruella (2021) – Walmart Exclusive NEW
- F9: The Fast Saga (2021) NEW
- F9: The Fast Saga (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Unbreakable (2000) NEW
- Unbreakable (2000) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
Blu-ray
- Batwoman: The Complete Second Season NEW
- Breakdown (1997) – Paramount Presents NEW
- Cruella (2021) NEW
- Dementia 13: Director’s Cut (1963) NEW
- Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy Complete Season One NEW
- F9: The Fast Saga (2021) NEW
- I Dream Of Jeannie – The Complete Series NEW
- Love & Basketball (2000) NEW
- Straight Time (1978) – Warner Archive NEW
- The Blacklist: The Complete Eighth Season NEW
- Throw Down (2004) – Criterion Collection NEW
Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases for Sept. 21, 2021 on Amazon.