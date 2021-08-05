Coppola’s Dementia 13 remastered for Director’s Cut on Blu-ray & in Digital 4k

Francis Ford Coppola’s Dementia 13 (1963) has been remastered into a Director’s Cut version in 4k for release on 2k (1080p) Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD. The black and white thriller will release on Sept. 21, 2021 from Vestron and Lionsgate.

On Blu-ray, Dementia 13 is presented in 1080p at director-approved 1.66:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio and English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio.

Bonus Features

Introduction by Francis Ford Coppola

Audio Commentary by Francis Ford Coppola

Prologue (Dementia 13 Test)

Dementia 13: Director’s Cut with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy is priced $17.99 on Amazon. The Digital 4k UHD format of the film is list-priced $9.99.

Description: A widow deceives her late husband’s mother and brothers into thinking he’s still alive when she attends the yearly memorial to his drowned sister, hoping to secure his inheritance. But her cunning is no match for the demented, axe-wielding thing roaming the grounds of the family’s Irish estate in this cult favorite featuring Patrick Magee, Luana Anders, William Campbell, and Bart Patton.

