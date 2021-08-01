HomeBlu-ray DiscStanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc
Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc

A Clockwork Orange 4k Blu-rayStanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange (1971) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc on Sept. 21. The 2-disc edition from SDS/Warner Bros. includes a UHD BD, BD and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k where available).

On 4k Blu-ray, A Clockwork Orange is presented in 2160p at 1.66:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channels. And, subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Commentary is included on the 4k BD from Malcom McDowell and historian Nick Redman. The Blu-ray Disc provides the extras Malcom McDowell Looks Back, Turning Like Clockwork, Channel Four documentary Still Tickin’: The Return of Clockwork Orange, featurette Great Bolshy Yarblockos! Making A Clockwork Orange, and the theatrical trailer.

The common plastic case edition of A Clockwork Orange on 4k Blu-ray arrives earlier than the 4k SteelBook editions distributed by Zavvi starting Oct. 4.

A Clockwork Orange on 4k Blu-ray is priced $33.99. Order on Amazon

