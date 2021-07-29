HomeBlu-ray DiscF9: The Fast Saga releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

F9: The Fast Saga releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook

By hdreport
0

F9- The Fast Saga 4k blu-ray mockup
F9: The Fast Saga 4k Blu-ray mockup

Universal’s F9: The Fast Saga is releasing to Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD (Release date TBD). In addition, Best Buy will release an exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition.

The Blu-ray combo editions include Theatrical and Director’s Cut versions of the film, along with a second disc (either DVD or Blu-ray) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision / HDR10 and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

F9: The Fast Saga on Blu-ray is priced $24.96 (List: $39.99) and 4k Blu-ray $29.96 (List: $49.99). Buy on Amazon 

The 4k SteelBook edition of F9: The Fast Saga is priced $34.99 on Best Buy.

F9- The Fast Saga 4k Blu-ray SteelBook 900

Previous articleUncut Gems (2019) gets Dolby Atmos upgrade on Blu-ray
Next articleThe Newest 4k & HDR Shows & Movies on Netflix
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved