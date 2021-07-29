F9: The Fast Saga releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook

Universal’s F9: The Fast Saga is releasing to Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD (Release date TBD). In addition, Best Buy will release an exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition.

The Blu-ray combo editions include Theatrical and Director’s Cut versions of the film, along with a second disc (either DVD or Blu-ray) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision / HDR10 and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

F9: The Fast Saga on Blu-ray is priced $24.96 (List: $39.99) and 4k Blu-ray $29.96 (List: $49.99). Buy on Amazon



The 4k SteelBook edition of F9: The Fast Saga is priced $34.99 on Best Buy.