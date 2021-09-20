Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Restored For Ultra HD Blu-ray Release

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) starring Donald Sutherland, Leonard Nimoy, and Jeff Goldblum has been restored from the original film negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The new 4k (2160p) presentation includes Dolby Vision HDR for expanded color range (approved and color graded by Director Philip Kaufman). The audio is provided in 5.1 Surround Sound and Lossless 2.0 options.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition from KL Studio Classics arrives on November 23, 2021.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) is priced $39.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Special Features

4KUHD DISC 1

-Newly Restored HDR Dolby Vision Master from a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative – Approved & Color Graded by Director Philip Kaufman

-Audio Commentary by Director Philip Kaufman

-Audio Commentary by Author/Film Historian Steve Haberman

-5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Audio

-Optional English Subtitles

-UHD100 Triple Layer Disc

BLU-RAY DISC 2

-Newly Restored UHD SDR Master from a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative – Approved & Color Graded by Director Philip Kaufman

-Audio Commentary by Director Philip Kaufman

-Audio Commentary by Author/Film Historian Steve Haberman

-Star-Crossed in the Invasion: Interview with Actress Brooke Adams (9:06)

-Re-Creating the Invasion: Interview with Screenwriter W.D. Richter (15:43)

-Scoring the Invasion: Interview with Composer Denny Zeitlin (15:34)

-Leading the Invasion: Interview with actor Art Hindle (25:04)

-Writing the Pod: Interview with Jack Finney Expert Jack Seabrook (11:14)

-Re-Visitors from Outer Space, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Pod – Featurette (16:14)

-Practical Magic: The Special Effects Pod – Featurette (4:38)

-The Man Behind the Scream: The Sound Effects Pod – Featurette (12:47)

-The Invasion Will Be Televised: The Cinematography Pod” featurette (5:24)

-TV Spots

-Radio Spots

-Theatrical Trailer

-Reversible Art

-5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Audio

-Optional English Subtitles

-Dual-Layered BD50 Disc





