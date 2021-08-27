Disney’s Cruella Now Streaming Free & In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

Disney’s Cruella is no longer a premium home viewing experience with the premiere today on Disney+. The film, of course, had a traditional release to movie theaters on May 28 but was also available through Disney’s “Premiere Access” for $29.99. Disney’s streaming service costs $7.99 per month.

Cruella is also offered in high-quality 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR for those who pay for a Disney+ “Premium Ultra” subscription. Your TV or device will display the formats depending on support.

For audio, Cruella is offered in immersive Dolby Atmos, providing sound effects that can be heard above and behind the viewer. Atmos requires a multi-speaker audio system or soundbar that can translate the object-based format.

Cruella stars Oscar-winner Emma Stone and is based on the character Cruella de Vil from the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians. The movie takes place in the 1970s during the punk and fashion revolution when Estella Miller develops into the notorious fictional fashion designer Cruella.

The movie is streaming indefinitely on Disney+ with a subscription.