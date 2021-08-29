New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday Aug. 31

David Lynch’s Dune (1984) was restored in 4k and releasing to several new Ultra HD Blu-ray editions and a new Blu-ray edition this week including a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. From the creator of Hamilton, In the Heights hits stores on physical media including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD in combo editions from SDS. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms drops on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 1-disc and 2-disc combos (respectively) from Warner Bros. that include a Digital Copy. Criterion Collection releases Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation to Blu-ray from a director-approved 2k master with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. No. 23 in Paramount Presents series of Blu-ray Discs is Bugsy Malone (1976) starring Jodie Foster and Scott Baio. And, Dreamworks’ Spirit Untamed: The Movie releases to a Blu-ray Disc combo with DVD and Digital Copy.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 31, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

