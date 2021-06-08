‘Beasts of No Nation’ releasing to director-approved Special Edition Blu-ray

Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation (2015) is releasing to special Blu-ray and DVD editions from The Criterion Collection on August 31, 2021.

On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p from a director-approved 2k digital master with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Bonus features include new audio commentary featuring Fukunaga, new documentary on the making of the film, new conversation between Fukunaga and Franklin Leonard, and new interview with costume designer Jenny Eagan.

Beasts of No Nation on Blu-ray Disc is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.

Special Features

2K digital master, approved by director Cary Joji Fukunaga, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New audio commentary featuring Fukunaga and first assistant director Jon Mallard

Two new documentaries on the development and making of the film, featuring interviews with Fukunaga; author Uzodinma Iweala; actors Idris Elba and Abraham Attah; and producers Amy Kaufman, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, and Riva Marker

New conversation between Fukunaga and producer and cultural commentator Franklin Leonard

New interview with costume designer Jenny Eagan

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by film critic Robert Daniels



Description

Based on the acclaimed novel by Uzodinma Iweala, Beasts of No Nation unfolds in an unnamed, civil-war-torn West African country, where the young Agu (Abraham Attah, in a haunting debut performance) witnesses carnage in his village before falling captive to a band of rebel soldiers led by a ruthless commander (an explosive Idris Elba), who molds the boy into a hardened killer.