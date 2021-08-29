Black Widow Release Date on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow (2021) is releasing to Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on Sept. 14, 2021.

The film will be available in 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray editions and a 1-disc Blu-ray edition, each combo packaged with a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

We’re waiting on the 4k Blu-ray (common edition) final artwork, disc specs, and bonus material details.

Black Widow opened to theaters and premiere home access in the US on July 9th, 2021. The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) along with Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour.

Black Widow is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray) and $34.99 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook) from Best Buy. The film is currently available to purchase in Digital HD/UHD for $29.99 from Amazon.