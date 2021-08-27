See – Season 2 Premieres On Apple TV+

The second season of See starring Jason Momoa is now available to watch with an Apple TV+ subscription. The new episodes, like the first, can be streamed in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos object-based audio.

In Season 2 of See, Dave Bautista joins the cast as Baba Voss’s brother Edo, a seemingly even more powerful character who lures Baba to his kingdom. Alfre Woodard returns as the witcher Paris, Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane, and Hera Hilmar as her sister Maghra.

To watch See in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Vision you need a TV, media player, or device that supports the formats. Read how to stream 4k and Dolby Vision on Apple TV, or how to get Atmos on Apple TV.

See a list of 4k movies and shows on Apple TV including Apple TV+ Originals.