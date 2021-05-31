Dune (1984) restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray (3 Editions)

Arrow Video will release David Lynch’s Dune (1984) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from newly restored negatives. The edition, along with a Limited Deluxe 4k SteelBook and Limited 4k SteelBook will release on August 31 (US & Canada) and August 30 (UK), 2021.

On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Dune is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) with the English soundtrack offered in DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0.

Bonus features include a 60-page perfect-bound book about the film, double-sided fold-out poster, postcards, and limited edition packaging. A second 1080p Blu-ray in the edition includes more bonus material (see detailed list of extras below).

The three different 4k editions are priced as follows from Zavvi: Dune (1984) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray $40.99 (SRP: $59.95); Dune Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook $40.99 (SRP: $59.95); Dune Limited Edition Deluxe 4K Ultra HD Steelbook $46.99 (List: $69.95).

Dune Limited Edition Contents

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Nette, Christian McCrea and Charlie Brigden, an American Cinematographer interview with sound designer Alan Splet from 1984, excerpts from an interview with the director from Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch and a Dune Terminology glossary from the original release

Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor

DISC ONE: 4K BLU-RAY

4K Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon

Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast

Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others

Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters

Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film

Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film

Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film

Eleven deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis

Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events

Theatrical trailers and TV spots

Extensive image galleries, including hundreds of still photos

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY

The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, a brand new feature-length documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures exploring the making of the film, featuring dozens of new and archive interviews with cast and crew

Beyond Imagination: Merchandising Dune, a brand new featurette exploring the merchandise created to promote the film, featuring toy collector/producer Brian Sillman (The Toys That Made Us)

Prophecy Fulfilled: Scoring Dune, a brand new featurette on the film’s music score, featuring interviews with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, and film music historian Tim Greiving

Brand new interview with make-up effects artist Giannetto de Rossi, filmed in 2020

Archive interview with production coordinator Golda Offenheim, filmed in 2003

Archive interview with star Paul Smith, filmed in 2008

Archive interview with make-up effects artist Christopher Tucker

