New on disc from Warner Bros. this week is 2x Oscar-winner Judas and the Black Messiah (2020) and The Little Things (2021) starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. Both movies arrive in single-disc Blu-ray editions with a Digital Copy. Also on Blu-ray, The Hot Spot (2003) starring Don Johnson and Jennifer Connelly has been remastered in 2k for a Special Edition with new bonus material. And, this years The Virtuoso starring Anthony Hopkins releases to Blu-ray and DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up Tim Burton’s Big Fish (2003) remastered in 4k. And, if you can get your hands on a copy the 90s action film Speed (1994) releases to both standard and SteelBook editions from 20th Century Fox.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 4, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

