New on disc from Warner Bros. this week is 2x Oscar-winner Judas and the Black Messiah (2020) and The Little Things (2021) starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. Both movies arrive in single-disc Blu-ray editions with a Digital Copy. Also on Blu-ray, The Hot Spot (2003) starring Don Johnson and Jennifer Connelly has been remastered in 2k for a Special Edition with new bonus material. And, this years The Virtuoso starring Anthony Hopkins releases to Blu-ray and DVD.
On 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up Tim Burton’s Big Fish (2003) remastered in 4k. And, if you can get your hands on a copy the 90s action film Speed (1994) releases to both standard and SteelBook editions from 20th Century Fox.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 4, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Big Fish (2003)
- Speed (1994)
- Speed (1994) – 4k SteelBook
Blu-ray Disc
- Hemingway: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick
- Judas & The Black Messiah (2021)
- The Hot Spot (1990) – Special Edition
- The Little Things (2021)
- The Virtuoso (2021)
- Trances (1981)
Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray and Digital releases this week on Amazon.