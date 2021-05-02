Every feature film in the Star Wars franchise is currently on sale for $7.99 through Movies Anywhere partners including Amazon. The sale includes all nine titles in The Skywalker Saga as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. The movies will stream in 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos where available. Here’s a link to purchase on Amazon. Just be sure to click on the “4k UHD” versions to be sure you get the higher quality versions. “May the force be with you.”