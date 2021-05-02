Every feature film in the Star Wars franchise is currently on sale for $7.99 through Movies Anywhere partners including Amazon. The sale includes all nine titles in The Skywalker Saga as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. The movies will stream in 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos where available. Here’s a link to purchase on Amazon. Just be sure to click on the “4k UHD” versions to be sure you get the higher quality versions. “May the force be with you.”
Deal Alert: Star Wars Movies Digital 4k UHD $7.99 each
- Post published:May 2, 2021
