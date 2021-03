Warner Bros.’ The Little Things starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 4, 2021.

On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p with a soundrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The 1-disc edition includes a Digital Copy and featurettes “A Contrast In Style and “Four Shade of Blue.”

The Little Things on Blu-ray is priced $19.99 (List: $35.99) on Amazon.