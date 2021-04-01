Home Blu-ray Disc Judas and the Black Messiah releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
Judas and the Black Messiah Blu-ray7-time Oscar-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD both with a code to redeem a Digital Copy on May 4, 2021.

Unfortunately, there is no 4k Blu-ray Disc planned at this time. However, the film can be purchased in Digital 4k through various services and should eventually return to HBO Max where the movie premiered early this year in 4k Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Judas and the Black Messiah on Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio on the Blu-ray is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as French and Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The movie was directed by Shaka King and stars Daniel Kaluuya (nominated, Best Actor in a Supporting Role), Lakeith Stanfield (nominated, Best Actor in a Supporting Role), and Jesse Plemons.

Judas and the Black Messiah on Blu-ray is priced $20.99 (List: $35.99). Buy on Amazon



