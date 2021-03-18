Speed Releasing to 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Edition

Action classic Speed (1994) starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock has been remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray. The upgraded film will arrive in an Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Disney/Buena Vista with Blu-ray and Digital Copy on May 4, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, Speed is presented in 2160p (Dolby Vision/HDR10 to be confirmed) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The newly mixed audio will support Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 in English only. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by Jan de Bont

Audio Commentary by Graham Yost and Mark Gordon

Action Sequences Bus Jump Metrorail Crash

Inside Speed On Location Stunts Visual Effects HBO First Look: The Making of Speed

Extended Scenes Jack Shoots Payne in the Neck Payne Lives/Cops Party Annie’s Job After Helen’s Death Ray’s Crime Cargo Jet Explosion: The Airline Version

Speed Music Video by Billy Idol

Speed will also release to an exclusive Limited Editon 4k SteelBook from Best Buy.