Speed Releasing to 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Edition

speed-4k-blu-rayAction classic Speed (1994) starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock has been remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray. The upgraded film will arrive in an Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Disney/Buena Vista with Blu-ray and Digital Copy on May 4, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, Speed is presented in 2160p (Dolby Vision/HDR10 to be confirmed) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The newly mixed audio will support Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 in English only. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary by Jan de Bont
  • Audio Commentary by Graham Yost and Mark Gordon
  • Action Sequences
    • Bus Jump
    • Metrorail Crash
  • Inside Speed
    • On Location
    • Stunts
    • Visual Effects
    • HBO First Look: The Making of Speed
  • Extended Scenes
    • Jack Shoots Payne in the Neck
    • Payne Lives/Cops Party
    • Annie’s Job
    • After Helen’s Death
    • Ray’s Crime
    • Cargo Jet Explosion: The Airline Version
  • Speed Music Video by Billy Idol

Speed will also release to an exclusive Limited Editon 4k SteelBook from Best Buy.

