Speed Releasing to 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Edition

Action classic Speed (1994) starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock has been remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray. The upgraded film will arrive in an Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Disney/Buena Vista with Blu-ray and Digital Copy on May 4, 2021.
On 4k Blu-ray, Speed is presented in 2160p (Dolby Vision/HDR10 to be confirmed) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The newly mixed audio will support Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 in English only. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary by Jan de Bont
- Audio Commentary by Graham Yost and Mark Gordon
- Action Sequences
- Bus Jump
- Metrorail Crash
- Inside Speed
- On Location
- Stunts
- Visual Effects
- HBO First Look: The Making of Speed
- Extended Scenes
- Jack Shoots Payne in the Neck
- Payne Lives/Cops Party
- Annie’s Job
- After Helen’s Death
- Ray’s Crime
- Cargo Jet Explosion: The Airline Version
- Speed Music Video by Billy Idol
Speed will also release to an exclusive Limited Editon 4k SteelBook from Best Buy.