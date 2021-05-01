48 Hours (1982) starring Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy has been remastered from a new 4k transfer for release on Blu-ray Disc. The film is No. 19 in the Paramount Presents collection of movies that features select films that have been restored from the Paramount library.

As well as in collectible packaging that folds out into a mini-poster, 48 Hours (1982) comes with new bonus feature titled “Filmmaker Focus: Director Walter Hill on 48 HRS,” theatrical trailer, and original animated short “Space Kid” (1966).

Paramount Presents: 48 Hours, releasing July 6, 2021, is priced $24.99. Buy on Amazon

Special Features:

FILMMAKER FOCUS: Director Walter Hill on 48 HRS.

Theatrical Trailer

Space Kid [original 1966 animated short]

Synopsis:

Eddie Murphy rocketed to movie star status (and earned a Best Actor Golden Globe nomination) in this acclaimed action comedy that pushes the limits of both genres. Nick Nolte is unforgettable as Jack Cates, a rough-edged Inspector on the hunt for two vicious cop-killers. Unlikely ride-along con Reggie Hammond (Murphy), is given 48-hour leave from prison to help Cates on the case. The laughs fly almost as much as the punches, as both men attempt two very different goals in a short amount of time. Restored from a new 4K film transfer and packed with all-new special features featuring director Walter Hill, this Paramount Presents edition of 48 Hrs. is an essential upgrade of a high-octane classic.

