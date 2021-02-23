New Blu-ray: The Croods: A New Age, Some Kind of Wonderful, Lady Sings the Blues & more!

Here are our top picks of new Blu-ray releases this week. The Croods: A New Age is available this week in several different disc formats including Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and 4k Blu-ray, all of which include a second disc and code to redeem a digital copy.

Five 80s films have been compiled into the John Hughes 5-Movie Blu-ray Collection from Paramount Home Entertainment. The collection includes Some Kind of Wonderful (1987), She’s Having A Baby (1988), Pretty In Pink (1886), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), and Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987).

Also from Paramount, Lady Sings the Blues (1972) starring Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams is available on Blu-ray for the first time.

From the Warner Archive Collection, Pump Up the Volume (1990) starring Christian Slater is finally available on Blu-ray Disc, as well as On Moonlight Bay (1951), Show Boat (1951), and My Dream Is Yours (1949).

And, from The Criterion Collection this week you can pick up Chop Shop (2007), Man Push Cart (2006), and Smooth Talk (1985) all on Blu-ray Disc.

New Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 23, 2021

TV

Konosuba 2 The Complete Second Season

Food Wars: Season 4

Fairy Tail: Final Season – Part 26

Venus Wars

Movies

The Croods: A New Age [Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray]

The Croods: 2-Movie Collection

John Hughes 5-Movie Collection

Pump Up the Volume

Wrong Turn: The Foundation

Smooth Talk – The Criterion Collection

Chop Shop – The Criterion Collection

Chasing Amy

Lady Sings the Blues

Show Boat – Warner Archive

Venus Wars

Rounders

On Moonlight Bay – Warner Archive

The Last Vermeer

My Dream is Yours

Hard to Hold

Castle Of The Creeping Flesh

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases on Amazon for Feb. 23, 2021.