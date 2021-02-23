Home Blu-ray 3D New Blu-ray: The Croods: A New Age, Some Kind of Wonderful, Lady...
New Blu-ray: The Croods: A New Age, Some Kind of Wonderful, Lady Sings the Blues & more!

new-blu-ray-feb-23-2021-960x600Here are our top picks of new Blu-ray releases this week. The Croods: A New Age is available this week in several different disc formats including Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and 4k Blu-ray, all of which include a second disc and code to redeem a digital copy.

Five 80s films have been compiled into the John Hughes 5-Movie Blu-ray Collection from Paramount Home Entertainment. The collection includes Some Kind of Wonderful (1987), She’s Having A Baby (1988), Pretty In Pink (1886), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), and Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987).

Also from Paramount, Lady Sings the Blues (1972) starring Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams is available on Blu-ray for the first time.

From the Warner Archive Collection, Pump Up the Volume (1990) starring Christian Slater is finally available on Blu-ray Disc, as well as On Moonlight Bay (1951), Show Boat (1951), and My Dream Is Yours (1949).

And, from The Criterion Collection this week you can pick up Chop Shop (2007), Man Push Cart (2006), and Smooth Talk (1985) all on Blu-ray Disc.

New Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 23, 2021

TV

  • Konosuba 2 The Complete Second Season
  • Food Wars: Season 4
  • Fairy Tail: Final Season – Part 26
  • Venus Wars

Movies

  • The Croods: A New Age [Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray]
  • The Croods: 2-Movie Collection
  • John Hughes 5-Movie Collection
  • Pump Up the Volume
  • Wrong Turn: The Foundation
  • Smooth Talk – The Criterion Collection
  • Chop Shop – The Criterion Collection
  • Chasing Amy
  • Lady Sings the Blues
  • Show Boat – Warner Archive
  • Venus Wars
  • Rounders
  • On Moonlight Bay – Warner Archive
  • The Last Vermeer
  • My Dream is Yours
  • Hard to Hold
  • Castle Of The Creeping Flesh
  • The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases on Amazon for Feb. 23, 2021.

