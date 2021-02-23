New Digital Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

Here are some highlights from this week’s new digital releases including films, TV shows and specials. Digital streams are available in SD, HD, and UHD (with select content and services). Some of these titles are available to Amazon Prime subscribers, while others must be purchased or rented through your preferred digital retailer.

Movies

This week new to Digital SD/HD you can purchase Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob (2020), 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021), The House That Rob Built (2021), The Pond (2021), Stay Cool (2021), The Smell Of Success (2011), and The Last Vermeer (2020).

TV Shows

Among the new digital releases in television series this week are American Pickers Season 19, My Feet Are Killing Me Season 2, Vampirina Volume 6, Street Outlaws Season 17, Maine Cabin Masters Season 6, House Hunters Season 179, and 100 Day Dream Home Season 2.

