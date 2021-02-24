Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Up For Pre-Order on 4k Blu-ray

The Extended Cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will release to a Region Free 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition on Mar. 23, 2021. The cut features 30 more minutes of the story that was never seen in theaters upon the film’s theatrical debut in 2016.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. also includes the Theatrical Version of the movie along with over 2 hours of bonus content, as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound. Multiple languages are provided in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 4k Blu-ray Region Free edition is priced $19.99. Buy on Amazon





