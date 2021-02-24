Home Blu-ray Disc Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Up For Pre-Order on 4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Up For Pre-Order on 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

The Extended Cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will release to a Region Free 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition on Mar. 23, 2021. The cut features 30 more minutes of the story that was never seen in theaters upon the film’s theatrical debut in 2016.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. also includes the Theatrical Version of the movie along with over 2 hours of bonus content, as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound. Multiple languages are provided in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 4k Blu-ray Region Free edition is priced $19.99. Buy on Amazon


Related Articles:

Previous articleNew Blu-ray: The Croods: A New Age, Some Kind of Wonderful, Lady Sings the Blues & more!
Next articleDisney’s ‘Soul’ Blu-ray & Digital Release Date, Exclusives & Details
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Disney’s ‘Soul’ Blu-ray & Digital Release Date, Exclusives & Details

hdreport - 0
Disney Pixar's animated feature Soul starring Jamie Foxx was first released for Disney+ subscribers back in December, but for those who were not subscribers...
Read more
Blu-ray 3D

New Blu-ray: The Croods: A New Age, Some Kind of Wonderful, Lady Sings the Blues & more!

hdreport - 0
Here are our top picks of new Blu-ray releases this week. The Croods: A New Age is available this week in several different disc...
Read more
Digital HD

New Digital Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

hdreport - 0
Here are some highlights from this week's new digital releases including films, TV shows and specials. Digital streams are available in SD, HD, and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Disney’s ‘Soul’ Blu-ray & Digital Release Date, Exclusives & Details

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Disney Pixar's animated feature Soul starring Jamie Foxx was first released for Disney+ subscribers back in December, but for those who were not subscribers...
Read more

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Up For Pre-Order on 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The Extended Cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will release to a Region Free 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition on Mar. 23,...
Read more

New Blu-ray: The Croods: A New Age, Some Kind of Wonderful, Lady Sings the Blues & more!

Blu-ray 3D hdreport - 0
Here are our top picks of new Blu-ray releases this week. The Croods: A New Age is available this week in several different disc...
Read more

New Digital Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

Digital HD hdreport - 0
Here are some highlights from this week's new digital releases including films, TV shows and specials. Digital streams are available in SD, HD, and...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved