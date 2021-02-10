5 John Hughes Movies Compiled in Blu-ray Collection

Paramount Home Entertainment has compiled five movies from acclaimed writer/producer/director John Hughes into a new Blu-ray Disc edition that presents two films in 1080p on Blu-ray for the first time.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) is part of the collection, making its debut on Blu-ray Disc for the first time in 1080p with English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio. Along with previously released extras, the disc also includes a new bonus feature titled “Back to Wonderful: A Conversation with director Howard Deutch.”

The second film premiering on Blu-ray is She’s Having A Baby (1988) starring Kevin Bacon and Elizabeth McGovern. The edition includes archival footage of Kevin Bacon interviewing Hughes, who wrote, directed, and produced the movie. She’s Having A Baby is presented in 1080p with a English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 soundtrack.

The edition celebrates the 35th anniversary of two Hughes films. The first is Pretty In Pink (1886) starring Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy presented in 1080p with English DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio. The disc includes previously released bonus material such as a Filmmaker Focus with director Howard Deutch.

Premiering the summer of ’86, classic comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is the second title to celebrate 35 years in this 5-movie collection. The disc includes previously released extras and the movie is presented in 1080p with an English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 soundtrack.

You might remember the line “Those aren’t pillows!” from Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) that was written/directed by John Hughes and stars Steve Martin and John Candy. The 1080p Blu-ray presentation with English DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio offers previously released bonus material such as a deleted scene and tribute to John Candy.

The John Hughes 5-Movie Collection (MSRP: $19.99) on Blu-ray with Digital Copies of each film releases on Feb. 23, 2021. Buy on Amazon

