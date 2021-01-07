Home Blu-ray Disc Upcoming 2021 Blu-ray Titles from Criterion
Upcoming 2021 Blu-ray Titles from Criterion

The Criterion Collection is known for their special treatment of restored and remastered archival and niche films. The new year will bring a host of movies from the distributor, among the movies are two collections from renowned directors Luis Buñuel and and Wong Kar Wai. We should note Criterion is not yet producing 4k Blu-ray discs, but often restore and remaster titles in 4k. You can find all upcoming new arrivals from The Criterion Collection on Amazon.

2021 Blu-rays from The Criterion Collection

January 5, 2021

Three Films by Luis Buñuel (The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, The Phantom of Liberty, That Obscure Object of Desire)

Three Films by Luis Buñuel Blu-ray Criterion

January 12, 2021

Minding the Gap (2018)

Minding the Gap Blu-ray Criterion

January 19, 2021

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Rolling Thunder Revue- A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese Blu-ray Criterion

January 26, 2021

The Ascent (1977)

Man Push Cart Blu-ray Criterion

February 9, 2021

The Parallax View (1974)

The Parallax View Blu-ray Criterion

February 16, 2021

Mandabi (1968)

Mandabi Blu-ray Criterion

February 23, 2021

Man Push Cart (2006)

Chop Shop (2007)

Chop Shop Blu-ray Criterion

Smooth Talk (1985)Chop Shop Blu-ray Criterion

March 9, 2021

Touki bouki (1991)

Touki bouki Blu-ray Criterion

March 16, 2021

Céline and Julie Go Boating (1974)

Céline and Julie Go Boating Blu-ray Criterion

March 23, 2021

World of Wong Kar Wai – 7 Film Collection (The Criterion Collection) (As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love, 2046)

World of Wong Kar Wai Blu-ray front

March 30, 2021

Defending Your Life (1991)

Man Push Cart Blu-ray Criterion

Secrets & Lies (1996)

Man Push Cart Blu-ray Criterion

