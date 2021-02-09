New Movies on Blu-ray Disc, Feb. 9, 2021

Here are the new releases and our top picks of Blu-ray Discs for Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. One of the more anticipated movies this week is Greenland (2020) starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin. The film is available in Digital 4k but on disc only Blu-ray and DVD, which shows you how small the Ultra HD Blu-ray market still is compared to 1080p Blu-ray and DVD. The combo edition of Greenland from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy.

The Criterion Collection has created a new 4k digital transfer for political drama The Parallax View (1974) starring Warren Beatty. Major League Baseball’s yearly tradition of the World Series on Blu-ray this year features the Los Angeles Dodgers. And, Universal’s Freaky (2020) starring Vince Vaughn arrives in a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Code.

And, the Paramount Presents series of remastered films has two new titles this week. Oscar-winning Love Story (1970) from Arthur Hiller in collectible packaging with new Filmmaker Focus. And, Elizabethtown (2005) from Director Cameron Crowe includes a Filmmaker Focus, collectible packaging, and additional bonus material.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Elysium (2013) starring Matt Damon has been upgraded to 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos, And, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) is now available in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition exclusively at Best Buy.

New Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 9, 2021

4k Blu-ray

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Elysium (2013)

Blu-ray

Greenland (2020)

Freaky (2020)

The Parallax View (1974) – The Criterion Collection

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Masterpiece: All Creatures Great And Small – PBS

Elizabethtown (2005) – Paramount Presents

Love Story (1970) – Paramount Presents

Major League Baseball Presents 2020 World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers

Sputnik (2020)

Wings of the Hawk 3-D (1953) – Special Edition

The Suspect (1944)

Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959)

Jiang Ziya (2020)

Santo In The Treasure Of Dracula: The Sexy Vampire Version (1968)

Beach Babes From Beyond (1993)

The El Duce Tapes (2019) – Special Edition

Wander Darkly (2020)

Song for Our People (2021)

Hal King (2021)

So Evil My Love (1948)

Honor Killing (2018)

Necropath (2018)

The Murderous Trance (2018)

Devil’s Express (1976)

Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening (2016)

Six By Sondheim (2013)

Blue Monkey “Insect” (1970)

Tourist Trap: Uncut (1979)

Hill of Freedom (2014)

Wild West Days (1937)

Happy Times (2019)

The Black Dragon + Enforcer From Death Row – Double Feature

My Hero Academia: Season Four: Part Two (2020)

