How To Watch Super Bowl LV: Channel & Streaming Guide

Super Bowl LV starts at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The event takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on their home field. There are many ways to watch this year’s big game (we talk about the best way to watch Super Bowl LV in a separate article), which unfortunately is not going to be offered in 4k. However, CBS has brought plenty of innovation to the production with 120 cameras including the “Venice cam” that takes you up and close with players on the field.

How To Watch Super Bowl LV

On Broadcast TV

Super Bowl LV is being broadcast by CBS from local stations as well as in Spanish language on ESPN Deportes. You can tune-in to CBS through your TV service provider, or, if you don’t have a service provider try watching your local CBS station over-the-air in HD by using an antenna. Be sure to check the signal strength prior to game start. See: What Channel Is CBS HD On?

Streaming on Smart TVs

You can stream Super Bowl LV on various devices including Smart TVs and TVs using streaming media players such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku. The apps available to watch the Super Bowl include the NFL app, CBS Sports app, CBS All Access app, and ESPN Deportes app. (See a list of devices that support CBS).

Phones & Tablets

If you’re away from a big screen TV or want to watch the Super Bowl while mobile, the game will be streaming on smartphones and tablets using the NFL app, CBS Sports app, CBS All Access app, Yahoo! Sports app, or ESPN Deportes app.

Streaming Services

The Super Bowl can be streamed using services such as AT&T TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Be sure to have the best internet connection to ensure smooth frame rates and clear resolution. If possible, plug-in your streaming media player, PC, or TV into an ethernet port rather than Wi-Fi to ensure consistent connection.