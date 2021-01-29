Oscar-winning drama Love Story (1970) remastered in 4k for Blu-ray



Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Love Story (1970) starring Ryan O Neal and Ali MacGraw has been restored in 4k for release on 1080p Blu-ray Disc.

The film is presented in 1080p with a DTS-HD Master Audio soundrack. Bonus features include a new Filmmaker Focus featuring Leonard Maltin on “Love Story” along with several previously-released extras.

Love Story won an Oscar for “Best Music, Original Score” and was nominated for six additional Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director (Arthur Hiller), Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Writing, and Best Supporting Actor.

The Paramount Presents Blu-ray edition of Love Story is priced $24.99 (List: $29.99). Buy on Amazon

Love Story is No. 15 in the Paramount Presents series of remastered films, releasing on Tuesday, Feb. 9 along with Cameron Crowe’s comedy Elizabethtown (2005).

Special Features

FILMMAKER FOCUS: Leonard Maltin on Love Story

TCM Introduction by Ben Mankiewicz

Commentary by Director Arthur Hiller

Love Story: A Classic Remembered

Theatrical Trailer



