Elizabethtown (2005) restored in 4k for premiere Blu-ray release

Elizabethtown (2005) starring Orlando Bloom and Kirsten Dunst has been restored in 4k for release on 1080p Blu-ray Disc for the first time.

The Paramount Presents Blu-ray edition of the film includes never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes with introduction by Director Cameron Crowe, filmmaker focus with Cameron Crowe, collectible packaging, and additional bonus content (see details below).

Releasing on February 9, 2021, Elizabethtown is No. 14 in the Paramount Presents series of remastered films that that started with Fatal Attraction (1987). Love Story (1970) also releases on Feb. 9 as the 15th title in the Paramount collection.

Elizabethtown on Blu-ray Disc is priced $22.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • FILMMAKER FOCUS: Cameron Crowe on Elizabethtown
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes + Introduction by Director Cameron Crowe
  • On The Road To Elizabethtown
  • The Music Of Elizabethtown
  • “Meet the Crew” Featurette
  • “Training Wheels” Featurette
  • Photo Gallery by Neal Preston
  • Trailers and TV Spots + More!

