Greenland (2020) Dated for Blu-ray & DVD But Not 4k On Disc

Apocalyptic drama Greenland (2020) starring Gerard Butler premiered to digital outlets such as Apple TV, FandangoNow, and Prime Video for rent on Dec. 18, but the film will also be available to purchase on Blu-ray Disc, DVD (and presumably Digital) on February 9, 2021.

Unfortunately, Universal has not dated a 4k Blu-ray release even though most digital retailers offer Greenland in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos audio.

The move by Universal to not produce a 4k Blu-ray edition is not uncommon among home media distributers, especially with content that premieres on streaming platforms. Series such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Prime Video) and The Crown (Netflix) are available to stream in 4k but on 4k Blu-ray.

And, considering 4k UHD only claims about 5% of the market share versus DVD (approx. 70%) and Blu-ray (approx. 25%)* it’s no surprise distributers are selective about which titles are produced in the more expensive UHD BD format.

The disc specs are not yet available for Greenland on Blu-ray, but we’ll update this article when official. And, even though the disc video resolution will max out at 1080p (for now anyway) there is a chance the Blu-ray will offer Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 audio.

Greenland on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99) and on DVD $22.99 (List: 29.99) on Amazon





*Approximate disc market share sales via NPD VideoScan/Media Play News