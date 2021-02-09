Home News The Final Countdown (1980) restored for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
The Final Countdown 4k Blu-rayBlue Underground has restored The Final Countdown (1980) for release in a 3-disc combo edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Compact Disc. Directed by Don Taylor, the film stars Ron O’Neal, Martin Sheen, Katharine Ross, and Kirk Douglas.

For this special edition the original 35mm negatives were scanned in 16-bit 4k and mastered with Dolby Vision HDR and object-based Dolby Atmos audio, making its debut in Ultra HD.

The edition also includes several pieces of bonus content such as audio commentary with Director of Photography Victor J. Kemper, The Special Edition includes a Collectible Booklet featuring The Zero Pilot Journal, moving Lenticular Slipcover (first press only), and The Final Countdown Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on CD.

The Final Countdown releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 27, 2021. Order on Amazon

Special Features

  • WORLD PREMIERE! New 4K Restoration from the original 35mm camera negative
  • Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and HD Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 2.40:1 Feature Presentation
  • Audio: English: Dolby Atmos; English: 5.1 DTS-HD; English: 2.0 DTS-HD; French: 2.0 DTS-HD
  • Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish
  • Audio Commentary with Director of Photography Victor J. Kemper
  • Lloyd Kaufman Goes Hollywood – Interview with Associate Producer Lloyd Kaufman
  • Starring The Jolly Rogers – Interviews with The Jolly Rogers F-14 Fighter Squadron
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • TV Spots
  • Poster & Still Galleries
  • BONUS! THE FINAL COUNTDOWN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by John Scott
  • BONUS! Collectible Booklet featuring The Zero Pilot Journal
  • BONUS! Moving Lenticular Slipcover (First Pressing Only)
  • Compatible with D-BOX home theater systems
  • REGION FREE


