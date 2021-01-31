Recap: Home Entertainment News You May Have Missed

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Official Release Date Announced No box office revenue? No matter. DC & WarnerMedia are not waiting to bring Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a recut of Justice League (2017)) to the big screen. Instead, they’ll settle for an HBO Max subscription to view the 4-hour movie when it launches on March 18. Full Story

Super Bowl LV Won’t Be in 4k CBS boasts an incredible production with new camera angles, graphics, and enhanced replays, but the biggest game of the year won’t be broadcast in 4k like it was last year. Full Story

Sling TV Raises Prices Dish’s Sling TV is raising the monthly fees of both the Blue and Orange services by $5 each, and the cost of the two combined services by $5. Add-ons are also increasing by $1 per month. But, at the same time Sling TV is quadrupling your DVR storage. Full Story

IMDB TV App Launches on Roku This could be huge for Amazon’s IMDB TV app that streams free ad-supported movies and TV shows, as the service now has access to over 50 million active Roku users. Full Story

HBO’s The Undoing Releasing to Blu-ray HBO’s Limited Series “The Undoing” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant looks great on HBO but guranteed to look even better on Blu-ray Disc when it releases on March 23, 2021. Full Story

New Blu-ray and 4k Releases “Batman: Soul of the Dragon,” “Doom Patrol Season 2,” “Southland Tales” (restored in 2k by Arrow Films), and “Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro” (1979) were among the new releases on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Full Story

DISH & Mission Deal Returns 28 Local Channels A 5-month blackout for DISH subscribers in local TV markets owned or run by Mission has ended, as the two companies came to a long-term distribution agreement. External Story

Wonder Woman 1984 Dominates X-mas Week After request for a Nielsen review by WarnerMedia it turns out “Wonder Woman 1984” amassed 2.3 billion minutes by US viewers — blowing away any competing content including Disney’s “Soul” during Christmas week. External Story