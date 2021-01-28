Home News Sling TV Raises Prices While Increasing DVR Storage
Sling TV Raises Prices While Increasing DVR Storage

By contributor
Sling_TV_logo_transparentSling TV announced new pricing for their streaming plans and an increase in DVR storage with the price hike. The popular Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans have both increased by $5 to $35 each per month.

Customers who subscribe to both plans with a discount will now pay $50 per month (also increase of $5 per month).

On the bright side, with each plan DVR storage has expanded from 10GB to 50GB. And, the DVR Plus” add-on that once offered 50 hours of storage has increased to 200 hours for the same price of $5 per month.

“By more than quadrupling DVR for all customers at no charge, SLING TV continues to provide the best value for pay-TV in the industry,” said Michael Schwimmer, group president, Sling TV.

Sling Blue and Sling Orange customers with add-ons such as Sports Extra, Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra and /or Heartland Extra will pay an extra $1 per month for each extra channel package.
See a list of channels available on Sling TV.
SLING Orange and SLING Blue customers to receive free preview of ‘4 Extras Deal’ through Feb. 15

