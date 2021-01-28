Sling TV Raises Prices While Increasing DVR Storage

Sling TV announced new pricing for their streaming plans and an increase in DVR storage with the price hike. The popular Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans have both increased by $5 to $35 each per month.

Customers who subscribe to both plans with a discount will now pay $50 per month (also increase of $5 per month).

On the bright side, with each plan DVR storage has expanded from 10GB to 50GB. And, the DVR Plus” add-on that once offered 50 hours of storage has increased to 200 hours for the same price of $5 per month.

“By more than quadrupling DVR for all customers at no charge, SLING TV continues to provide the best value for pay-TV in the industry,” said Michael Schwimmer, group president, Sling TV.

Sling Blue and Sling Orange customers with add-ons such as Sports Extra, Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra and /or Heartland Extra will pay an extra $1 per month for each extra channel package.

SLING Orange and SLING Blue customers to receive free preview of ‘4 Extras Deal’ through Feb. 15

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SLING TV, the best value in live streaming services, today expanded its DVR offerings to all existing and new subscribers. SLING TV also introduced new pricing for new customers across its SLING Blue and SLING Orange services and Extras.

DVR Storage Expansion

All SLING TV customers now receive 50 hours of free DVR storage, an increase from 10 free storage hours. The “DVR Plus” option now provides 200 hours — up from 50 hours — of DVR storage for $5 per month, and can be added on to any SLING TV base subscription. All existing DVR Plus customers will automatically receive 200 hours in their storage, starting today.

DVR Features

Watch anytime, anywhere: View recordings from any SLING TV supported device and watch from anywhere in the U.S.

Record multiple shows: Record unlimited shows or movies simultaneously (up to storage limit).

Fast-forward through ads: Save time with the freedom to pause, rewind or fast-forward recorded content, including commercials.

Save recordings: Users can keep recordings as long as they choose, with no expiration.

Record favorite channels: Record any content across all live-linear channels on SLING TV. (Certain digital networks are not eligible for recording.)

Auto-managed storage: SLING TV will automatically manage DVR space to make room for new recordings when capacity is full, by deleting the oldest “watched” recording.

Lock recordings: DVR Plus includes the ability to save favorite recordings and protect them from being auto-deleted when storage is full.

New Pricing for New Customers

Starting today for new customers, SLING Orange and SLING Blue base services are each $35 per month (increase of $5 per month). New customers may also choose to subscribe to both SLING Orange and SLING Blue for $50 per month with the multi-service discount (increase of $5 per month).

As part of the 1-Year Price Guarantee, existing customer prices will not change through July 2021, when their existing subscription remains active.

“Unfortunately, we are forced to raise prices because the television networks keep charging us more, but we fight hard to get the best deal for our customers. The proof of our commitment is apparent, as SLING TV is still the best deal in the market, keeping our prices much lower than cable and other live streaming services. SLING TV customers can rest assured that we’ll continue to offer the best combination of live news, sports and entertainment cable channels at the best value,” added Schwimmer.

New Pricing for SLING TV Extras

Sports Extra: New customers with SLING Orange or SLING Blue will now pay $11 per month (increase of $1 per month); new customers who subscribe to both SLING Orange and SLING Blue will continue to pay $15 per month.

All other Extras: New customers who subscribe to Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra and /or Heartland Extra, will now pay $6 per month for each Extra (increase of $1 per month).

Total TV Deal: New customers who want all the programming SLING TV has to offer can now subscribe to the Total TV Deal for $21 per month with a SLING Orange or SLING Blue service (increase of $1 per month), or $27 per month for new customers subscribed to both SLING Orange and SLING Blue (increase of $2 per month). The Total TV Deal provides customers with DVR Plus and all seven SLING TV Extras (Sports Extra, Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra and Heartland Extra), a value of up to $56 per month.

SLING TV continues to deliver the most choice and flexibility at the best value in the industry, saving its customers hundreds of dollars each year compared to cable and other live streaming services. In addition to the expanded DVR that launches today, SLING TV has continued to add value to the service in the last year:

Launched the first Watch Party feature, allowing customers to watch live programming with up to three other friends, the only streaming service to offer a co-watching feature with live video and text chat.

Added the Big Ten Network — a must-have for Big Ten sports fans and increased the on-demand library to 150,000 titles across more than 700 channels in 27 languages.

Broadened options for local channels with the new AirTV Anywhere, featuring whole-home DVR solution and quad tuner for viewing over-the-air channels, as well as integrated local channels on the TiVo Stream 4K and on 2020 LG smart TVs.

SLING TV continues to be available on more than 50 streaming devices, so customers can watch favorite programming at home or on the go.

‘4 Extras Deal’ Free Preview

All SLING Orange and SLING Blue customers will receive a free preview of SLING TV’s “4 Extras Deal” through Feb. 15, 2021. The 4 Extras Deal provides customers with Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra for $12 per month (a savings of $12 per month if purchased separately).

To learn more about SLING TV’s price update and its promise to customers, visit the What’s On SLING blog. For more information on SLING TV’s DVR offerings, visit sling.com/value/dvr.