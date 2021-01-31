New Blu-ray Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray this week (links go to Amazon). New movie Let Him Go starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner releases to a combo edition from Universal with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy as well as bonus content. Winner of nine Emmys, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman arrives in a one-disc edition also from Universal.

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters starring Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, and Andrew Bachelor releases to a Blu-ray/Digital Copy combo from Lionsgate. And, Shin Godzilla hits stores in a one-disc edition from Funimation with Digital Copy and bonus “Godzilla vs. the Nerds: Interview.”

On 4k Blu-ray the only new title this week is Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated Do the Right Thing. The upgraded film is available in a standard edition as well as exclusive SteelBook from Target.

New Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 2, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Do The Right Thing (1989) – Target Exclusive SteelBook

Blu-ray

Concrete_savanna (2021)

Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission (2021)

Balloon Man (2020)

Elyse (2020)

Host (2020)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

Let Him Go (2020)

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters (2020)

Tesla (2020)

Twittering Birds Never Fly – The Clouds Gather (2020)

Black Clover: Season 3, Part 2

La Casa (2019)

First Blush (2019)

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (2019)

Tribes on the Edge (2019)

Sky Sharks (2018)

To Tokyo (2018)

Shin Godzilla: Movie (2016)

HypnoLove (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Prime (2005)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Kissing a Fool (1998)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Mouse Hunt (1997)

Circle of Friends (1995)

Lassie (1994)

Ladybugs (1992)

The Great Alligator (1979)

The Norseman (1978)

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)

Nationtime (1972)

Voyage Into Space (1970)

A Man Called Adam (1966)

Dark Intruder (1965) – Black Cloak

That Funny Feeling (1965)

Anna Lucasta (1958)

The Kiss Before the Mirror (1933)

