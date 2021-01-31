New Blu-ray Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray this week (links go to Amazon). New movie Let Him Go starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner releases to a combo edition from Universal with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy as well as bonus content. Winner of nine Emmys, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman arrives in a one-disc edition also from Universal.
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters starring Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, and Andrew Bachelor releases to a Blu-ray/Digital Copy combo from Lionsgate. And, Shin Godzilla hits stores in a one-disc edition from Funimation with Digital Copy and bonus “Godzilla vs. the Nerds: Interview.”
On 4k Blu-ray the only new title this week is Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated Do the Right Thing. The upgraded film is available in a standard edition as well as exclusive SteelBook from Target.
New Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 2, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Do The Right Thing (1989)
- Do The Right Thing (1989) – Target Exclusive SteelBook
Blu-ray
- Concrete_savanna (2021)
- Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission (2021)
- Balloon Man (2020)
- Elyse (2020)
- Host (2020)
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
- Let Him Go (2020)
- Love, Weddings & Other Disasters (2020)
- Tesla (2020)
- Twittering Birds Never Fly – The Clouds Gather (2020)
- Black Clover: Season 3, Part 2
- La Casa (2019)
- First Blush (2019)
- Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (2019)
- Tribes on the Edge (2019)
- Sky Sharks (2018)
- To Tokyo (2018)
- Shin Godzilla: Movie (2016)
- HypnoLove (2008)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Prime (2005)
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
- Kissing a Fool (1998)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Mouse Hunt (1997)
- Circle of Friends (1995)
- Lassie (1994)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- The Great Alligator (1979)
- The Norseman (1978)
- The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)
- Nationtime (1972)
- Voyage Into Space (1970)
- A Man Called Adam (1966)
- Dark Intruder (1965) – Black Cloak
- That Funny Feeling (1965)
- Anna Lucasta (1958)
- The Kiss Before the Mirror (1933)
