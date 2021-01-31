Home Blu-ray Disc New Blu-ray Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
New Blu-ray Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

new-blu-ray-feb-2-2021-960x600Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray this week (links go to Amazon). New movie Let Him Go starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner releases to a combo edition from Universal with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy as well as bonus content. Winner of nine Emmys, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman arrives in a one-disc edition also from Universal.

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters starring Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, and Andrew Bachelor releases to a Blu-ray/Digital Copy combo from Lionsgate. And, Shin Godzilla hits stores in a one-disc edition from Funimation with Digital Copy and bonus “Godzilla vs. the Nerds: Interview.”

On 4k Blu-ray the only new title this week is Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated Do the Right Thing. The upgraded film is available in a standard edition as well as exclusive SteelBook from Target.

New Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 2, 2021

4k Blu-ray

  • Do The Right Thing (1989)
  • Do The Right Thing (1989) – Target Exclusive SteelBook

Blu-ray

  • Concrete_savanna (2021)
  • Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission (2021)
  • Balloon Man (2020)
  • Elyse (2020)
  • Host (2020)
  • The Last Blockbuster (2020)
  • Let Him Go (2020)
  • Love, Weddings & Other Disasters (2020)
  • Tesla (2020)
  • Twittering Birds Never Fly – The Clouds Gather (2020)
  • Black Clover: Season 3, Part 2
  • La Casa (2019)
  • First Blush (2019)
  • Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (2019)
  • Tribes on the Edge (2019)
  • Sky Sharks (2018)
  • To Tokyo (2018)
  • Shin Godzilla: Movie (2016)
  • HypnoLove (2008)
  • Revolutionary Road (2008)
  • Prime (2005)
  • Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
  • Kissing a Fool (1998)
  • Small Soldiers (1998)
  • Mouse Hunt (1997)
  • Circle of Friends (1995)
  • Lassie (1994)
  • Ladybugs (1992)
  • The Great Alligator (1979)
  • The Norseman (1978)
  • The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)
  • Nationtime (1972)
  • Voyage Into Space (1970)
  • A Man Called Adam (1966)
  • Dark Intruder (1965) – Black Cloak
  • That Funny Feeling (1965)
  • Anna Lucasta (1958)
  • The Kiss Before the Mirror (1933)

