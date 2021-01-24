Home Blu-ray Disc New Movies & TV Shows on Blu-ray Disc, Jan. 26, 2021
New Movies & TV Shows on Blu-ray Disc, Jan. 26, 2021

By hdreport
new-blu-ray-4k-jan-26-2021-960x600This week on Blu-ray DC’s new animated feature Batman: Soul of the Dragon releases to a combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code. Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season from Warner Bros. hits stores in a 2-disc edition with two featurettes and PSA. Southland Tales has been restored for Blu-ray and features both the original Cannes Cut and Theatrical Cut. Gamera: The Heisei Era has been packaged in a 4-disc special edition from Arrow with 4K restorations of the Heisei Trilogy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Batman: Soul of the Dragon releases to UHD BD in a standard edition and SteelBook from Best Buy, both with an extra Blu-ray copy and Digital Code. And, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979) from Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle), releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release, Jan. 26, 2021

Ultra HD Blu-ray

  • Batman: Soul of the Dragon 4K (2021)
  • Batman: Soul of the Dragon 4K (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
  • Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro 4K (1979)

Blu-ray Disc

  • Batman: Soul of the Dragon (2021)
  • Hot Money (2021)
  • The AGFA Horror Trailer Show (2020)
  • The Adventures of Thomas and Felix (2020)
  • Born a Champion (2020)
  • Come Play (2020)
  • Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season (2020)
  • Eddy’s Kingdom (2020)
  • The Far Green Country 2: At Road’s End (2020)
  • Fatman (2020)
  • Ghost Light (2020)
  • The Judge: Character, Cases, Courage (2020)
  • Case File n°221: Kabukicho Part 2 (2020)
  • Magic Max (2020)
  • Respite (2020)
  • Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season
  • Tales of the Uncanny (2020)
  • Ascendance of a Bookworm (2019-2020)
  • Impetigore (2019) – Perempuan Tanah Jahanam
  • No Guns Life: Season 1
  • Princess of the Row (2019)
  • Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1
  • Synchronic (2019)
  • Killing Bites: Complete Collection (2018)
  • Ride with Norman Reedus: Season 2
  • Bordertown: Season 1 – Sorjonen
  • Symphogear G – The Complete Second Season
  • The Theatre Bizarre (2011)
  • Kiss x Sis – The Complete OAD Series
  • Southland Tales (2006)
  • Family Portraits: A Trilogy of America (2003)
  • Hajime No Ippo the Fighting! Fighting Spirit Collection 01 (2000-2001) – Episodes 1-24
  • The Legend of Black Heaven (1999) – Kachô Ôji
  • Gamera: The Heisei Era (1995-2006)
  • Gamera: The Heisei Trilogy (1995-1999)
  • Genocyber (1994)
  • Dark Tower (1989)
  • The House of Usher (1989)
  • Don’t Panic (1988)
  • Silent Madness 3D (1984)
  • Fade to Black (1980)
  • Revenge of the Bushido Blade (1980) – The Last Reunion
  • Taxi Girls / Heavenly Desire (1979)
  • The Ascent (1977) – Criterion Collection
  • The Swimmer (1968) – Deluxe Edition
  • Gamera: The Showa Era (1965-1980)
  • The Pajama Game (1957) – Warner Archive
  • The Court Jester (1956) – Paramount Presents #13
  • Room for One More (1952) – Warner Archive
  • Good News (1947) – Warner Archive
  • After the Thin Man (1936) – Warner Archive

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
