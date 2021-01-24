New Movies & TV Shows on Blu-ray Disc, Jan. 26, 2021

This week on Blu-ray DC’s new animated feature Batman: Soul of the Dragon releases to a combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code. Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season from Warner Bros. hits stores in a 2-disc edition with two featurettes and PSA. Southland Tales has been restored for Blu-ray and features both the original Cannes Cut and Theatrical Cut. Gamera: The Heisei Era has been packaged in a 4-disc special edition from Arrow with 4K restorations of the Heisei Trilogy.
On 4k Blu-ray, Batman: Soul of the Dragon releases to UHD BD in a standard edition and SteelBook from Best Buy, both with an extra Blu-ray copy and Digital Code. And, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979) from Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle), releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release, Jan. 26, 2021
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Batman: Soul of the Dragon 4K (2021)
- Batman: Soul of the Dragon 4K (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro 4K (1979)
Blu-ray Disc
- Batman: Soul of the Dragon (2021)
- Hot Money (2021)
- The AGFA Horror Trailer Show (2020)
- The Adventures of Thomas and Felix (2020)
- Born a Champion (2020)
- Come Play (2020)
- Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season (2020)
- Eddy’s Kingdom (2020)
- The Far Green Country 2: At Road’s End (2020)
- Fatman (2020)
- Ghost Light (2020)
- The Judge: Character, Cases, Courage (2020)
- Case File n°221: Kabukicho Part 2 (2020)
- Magic Max (2020)
- Respite (2020)
- Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season
- Tales of the Uncanny (2020)
- Ascendance of a Bookworm (2019-2020)
- Impetigore (2019) – Perempuan Tanah Jahanam
- No Guns Life: Season 1
- Princess of the Row (2019)
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1
- Synchronic (2019)
- Killing Bites: Complete Collection (2018)
- Ride with Norman Reedus: Season 2
- Bordertown: Season 1 – Sorjonen
- Symphogear G – The Complete Second Season
- The Theatre Bizarre (2011)
- Kiss x Sis – The Complete OAD Series
- Southland Tales (2006)
- Family Portraits: A Trilogy of America (2003)
- Hajime No Ippo the Fighting! Fighting Spirit Collection 01 (2000-2001) – Episodes 1-24
- The Legend of Black Heaven (1999) – Kachô Ôji
- Gamera: The Heisei Era (1995-2006)
- Gamera: The Heisei Trilogy (1995-1999)
- Genocyber (1994)
- Dark Tower (1989)
- The House of Usher (1989)
- Don’t Panic (1988)
- Silent Madness 3D (1984)
- Fade to Black (1980)
- Revenge of the Bushido Blade (1980) – The Last Reunion
- Taxi Girls / Heavenly Desire (1979)
- The Ascent (1977) – Criterion Collection
- The Swimmer (1968) – Deluxe Edition
- Gamera: The Showa Era (1965-1980)
- The Pajama Game (1957) – Warner Archive
- The Court Jester (1956) – Paramount Presents #13
- Room for One More (1952) – Warner Archive
- Good News (1947) – Warner Archive
- After the Thin Man (1936) – Warner Archive
