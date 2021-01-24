New Movies & TV Shows on Blu-ray Disc, Jan. 26, 2021

This week on Blu-ray DC’s new animated feature Batman: Soul of the Dragon releases to a combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code. Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season from Warner Bros. hits stores in a 2-disc edition with two featurettes and PSA. Southland Tales has been restored for Blu-ray and features both the original Cannes Cut and Theatrical Cut. Gamera: The Heisei Era has been packaged in a 4-disc special edition from Arrow with 4K restorations of the Heisei Trilogy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Batman: Soul of the Dragon releases to UHD BD in a standard edition and SteelBook from Best Buy, both with an extra Blu-ray copy and Digital Code. And, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979) from Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle), releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release, Jan. 26, 2021

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Batman: Soul of the Dragon 4K (2021)

Batman: Soul of the Dragon 4K (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook

Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro 4K (1979)

Blu-ray Disc

Batman: Soul of the Dragon (2021)

Hot Money (2021)

The AGFA Horror Trailer Show (2020)

The Adventures of Thomas and Felix (2020)

Born a Champion (2020)

Come Play (2020)

Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season (2020)

Eddy’s Kingdom (2020)

The Far Green Country 2: At Road’s End (2020)

Fatman (2020)

Ghost Light (2020)

The Judge: Character, Cases, Courage (2020)

Case File n°221: Kabukicho Part 2 (2020)

Magic Max (2020)

Respite (2020)

Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season

Tales of the Uncanny (2020)

Ascendance of a Bookworm (2019-2020)

Impetigore (2019) – Perempuan Tanah Jahanam

No Guns Life: Season 1

Princess of the Row (2019)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1

Synchronic (2019)

Killing Bites: Complete Collection (2018)

Ride with Norman Reedus: Season 2

Bordertown: Season 1 – Sorjonen

Symphogear G – The Complete Second Season

The Theatre Bizarre (2011)

Kiss x Sis – The Complete OAD Series

Southland Tales (2006)

Family Portraits: A Trilogy of America (2003)

Hajime No Ippo the Fighting! Fighting Spirit Collection 01 (2000-2001) – Episodes 1-24

The Legend of Black Heaven (1999) – Kachô Ôji

Gamera: The Heisei Era (1995-2006)

Gamera: The Heisei Trilogy (1995-1999)

Genocyber (1994)

Dark Tower (1989)

The House of Usher (1989)

Don’t Panic (1988)

Silent Madness 3D (1984)

Fade to Black (1980)

Revenge of the Bushido Blade (1980) – The Last Reunion

Taxi Girls / Heavenly Desire (1979)

The Ascent (1977) – Criterion Collection

The Swimmer (1968) – Deluxe Edition

Gamera: The Showa Era (1965-1980)

The Pajama Game (1957) – Warner Archive

The Court Jester (1956) – Paramount Presents #13

Room for One More (1952) – Warner Archive

Good News (1947) – Warner Archive

After the Thin Man (1936) – Warner Archive

