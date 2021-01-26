Deal Alert: 53% Off Criterion’s 100 Years of Olympic Films Blu-ray Box Set

Criterion’s definitive collection of Olympic films on Blu-ray Disc is currently on sale for $189.95 on Amazon. That’s 53% off the list price of $399.99! The 32-disc collection brings a century’s worth of Olympic films with fifty-three movies and forty-one editions of the Olympic Summer and Winter Games, featuring dozens of new 4k restorations overseen by the International Olympic Committee. The box set also includes a 216-page hardcover book with photographs, a short history of the restoration project, and notes on the films from historian Peter Cowie. See full details below.
100 Years of Olympic Films is currently priced $189 (List: $399). Buy on Amazon
Features
- 53 newly restored films from 41 editions of the Olympic Games, presented together for the first time
- Landmark 4K restorations of Olympia, Tokyo Olympiad, and Visions of Eight, among other titles
- New scores for the silent films, composed by Maud Nelissen, Donald Sosin, and Frido ter Beek
- A lavishly illustrated, 216-page hardcover book, featuring notes on the films by cinema historian Peter Cowie; a foreword by Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee; a short history of the restoration project by restoration producer Adrian Wood; and hundreds of photographs from a century of Olympic Games
The Films
- Stockholm 1912 – The Games of the V Olympiad Stockholm, 1912 (dir. Adrian Wood)
- Chamonix 1924 – The Olympic Games Held at Chamonix in 1924 (dir. Jean de Rovera)
- Paris 1924 – The Olympic Games as They Were Practiced in Ancient Greece (dir. Jean de Rovera) The Olympic Games in Paris 1924 (dir. Jean de Rovera)
- St. Moritz 1928 – The White Stadium (dirs. Arnold Fanck, Othmar Gurtner)
- Amsterdam 1928 – The IX Olympiad in Amsterdam (dir. unknown) The Olympic Games, Amsterdam 1928 (dir. Wilhelm Prager; supervisor Jules Perel)
- Garmisch-Partenkirchen 1936 – Youth of the World (dir. Carl Junghans)
- Berlin 1936 – Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations (dir. Leni Riefenstahl) Olympia Part Two: Festival of Beauty (dir. Leni Riefenstahl)
- St. Moritz 1948 – Fight Without Hate (dir. Andre Michel)
- London 1948 – XIVth Olympiad: The Glory of Sport (dir. Castleton Knight)
- Oslo 1952 – The VI Olympic Winter Games, Oslo 1952 (dir. Tancred Ibsen)
- Helsinki 1952 – Where the World Meets (dir. Hannu Leminen) Gold and Glory (dir. Hannu Leminen) Memories of the Olympic Summer of 1952 (dir. unknown)
- Cortina d Ampezzo 1956 – White Vertigo (dir. Giorgio Ferroni)
- Melbourne/Stockholm 1956 – Olympic Games, 1956 (dir. Peter Whitchurch) The Melbourne Rendez-vous (dir. Rene Lucot) Alain Mimoun (dir. Louis Gueguen) The Horse in Focus (dir. unknown)
- Squaw Valley 1960 – People, Hopes, Medals (dir. Heribert Meisel)
- Rome 1960 – The Grand Olympics (dir. Romolo Marcellini)
- Innsbruck 1964 – IX Olympic Winter Games, Innsbruck 1964
(dir. Theo Hormann)
- Tokyo 1964 – Tokyo Olympiad (dir. Kon Ichikawa) Sensation of the Century (prod. Taguchi Suketaro, supervisor Nobumasa Kawamoto)
- Grenoble 1968 -13 Days in France (dirs. Claude Lelouch, François Reichenbach) Snows of Grenoble (dirs. Jacques Ertaud, Jean-Jacques Languepin)
- Mexico City 1968 – The Olympics in Mexico (dir. Alberto Isaac)
- Sapporo 1972 – Sapporo Winter Olympics (dir. Masahiro Shinoda)
- Munich 1972 – Visions of Eight (dirs. Milo Forman, Kon Ichikawa, Claude Lelouch, Yuri Ozerov, Arthur Penn, Michael Pfleghar, John Schlesinger, Mai Zetterling)
- Innsbruck 1976 – White Rock (dir. Tony Maylam)
- Montreal 1976 – Games of the XXI Olympiad (dirs. Jean-Claude Labrecque, Jean Beaudin, Marcel Carrière, Georges Dufaux)
- Lake Placid 1980 – Olympic Spirit (dirs. Drummond Challis, Tony Maylam)
- Moscow 1980 – O Sport, You Are Peace! (dir. Yuri Ozerov)
- Sarajevo 1984 – A Turning Point (dir. Kim Takal)
- Los Angeles 1984 – 16 Days of Glory (dir. Bud Greenspan)
- Calgary 1988 – Calgary 88: 16 Days of Glory (dir. Bud Greenspan)
- Seoul 1988 – Seoul 1988 (dir. Lee Kwang-soo) Hand in Hand (dir. Im Kwon-taek) Beyond All Barriers (dir. Lee Ji-won)
- Albertville 1992 – One Light, One World (dirs. Joe Jay Jalbert, R. Douglas Copsey)
- Barcelona 1992 – Marathon (dir. Carlos Saura)
- Lillehammer 1994 – Lillehammer 94: 16 Days of Glory (dir. Bud Greenspan)
- Atlanta 1996 – Atlanta s Olympic Glory (dir. Bud Greenspan)
- Nagano 1998 – Nagano 98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory
(dir. Bud Greenspan) Olympic Glory (dir. Kieth Merrill)
- Sydney 2000 – Sydney 2000: Stories of Olympic Glory (dir. Bud Greenspan)
- Salt Lake City 2002 – Salt Lake City 2002: Bud Greenspan’s Stories of Olympic Glory (dir. Bud Greenspan)
- Athens 2004 – Bud Greenspan’s Athens 2004: Stories of Olympic Glory
(dir. Bud Greenspan)
- Turin 2006 – Bud Greenspan’s Torino 2006: Stories of Olympic Glory
(dir. Bud Greenspan)
- Beijing 2008 – The Everlasting Flame (dir. Gu Jun)
- Vancouver 2010 – Bud Greenspan Presents Vancouver 2010: Stories of Olympic Glory (prods. Bud Greenspan, Nancy Beffa)
- London 2012 – First (dir. Caroline Rowland)