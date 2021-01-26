Home Streaming Fire TV IMDB TV app launches on Roku streaming devices
IMDB TV app launches on Roku streaming devices

IMDB-TV-twitter-logoAmazon’s IMDB app that offers free streaming of ad-supported movies is now available on Roku devices. The app, which offers the same type of service as The Roku Channel, was primarily available through Fire TV devices and Prime Video (including browser viewing on PCs).

This potentially means exposure for IMDB TV to over 50 million active Roku users. Amazon currently boasts about 50 million Fire TV users per month.

IMDB TV offers shows such as Chicago Fire, Mad Men, and Schitt’s Creek, as well as exclusive originals including the new series Alex Rider. IMDB TV also provides live channels with popular series like The Walking Dead and Unsolved Mysteries.

After Earth, Captain Philips, The Maze Runner, and the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise films are just several popular movie titles available free on IMDB TV.

Roku shares increased 148% over the year 2020.

