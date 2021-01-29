Home Movie & TV News Justice League #SnyderCut Release Date Official
Justice League #SnyderCut Release Date Official

By contributor
Zack Snyder’s Justice League bw poster cropHBO Max has announced the official release date for Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be March 18, 2021. The movie, a new 4-hour cut of Justice League (2017), will stream exclusively on HBO Max in the US.

The premiere will be supported on WarnerMedia and DC platforms, including HBO international services in Europe across the Nordics, Central Europe, Spain, and Portugal, the HBO GO service in Asia, and regions of Latin America when HBO Max launches there later this year.

Synopsis: In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

What is the origin of the “Snyder Cut?” Zack Snyder never officially finished DC’s Justice League (2017) due to a family tragedy. To keep the film on schedule for release to theaters, director Joss Whedon was brought on for reshoots and completion on the film.

Many DC fans were not happy with how Justice League turned out, and a campaign emerged once word of the original director’s cut existence. The hashtag #releasethesnydercut appeared everywhere online, at Comic-Con, and even in the sky.

HBOMax launched in May 2020 with TV series such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and Game of Thrones, as well as movies from DC, TCM, licensed titles from HBO, and other networks. The service costs $14.99 per month and is available on mobile devices, TVs, and PCs.

