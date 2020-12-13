Home Blu-ray Disc New Blu-ray & Digital: Tenet, The Expanse S4, The War with Grandpa...
New Blu-ray & Digital: Tenet, The Expanse S4, The War with Grandpa & more

By hdreport
0

new-blu-ray-digital-dec-15-2020-960x600This week on Tuesday, Dec. 15 Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated home media release Tenet arrives on both disc and digital. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. include a second disc and digital code along with several bonus features (also with select digital purchases).

Also on Digital, comedy The War with Grandpa starring Robert De Niro, Lupin III: The First (in English and Japanese language), and arthouse drama Corporate release on Tuesday.

On Blu-ray Disc The Expanse Season 4 arrives in a 3-disc edition from Universal, Amores Perros from director Alejandro González Iñárritu has been restored by Criterion Collection, and Shudder’s “Certified Fresh” horror film The Beach House.

In anime this week you can pick up Spirited Away and Castle in the Sky in Limited Edition Steelbooks from Shout! Factory, Satoshi Kon’s Paranoia Agent releases to Blu-ray/Digital combos in both standard and SteelBook editions from Funimation, and Black Clover Seasons 1 & 2 have been compiled in a new Amazon Exclusive edition.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Ip Man The Complete Collection includes all four films from the IP Man series, Tremors has been restored in 4k for release on special Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions from Arrow, as well as Vigilante (1982) in a Limited Edition.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 15, 2020

Digital

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

  • Tenet
  • The Expanse Season 4
  • Tremors (2-Disc Limited Edition)
  • Spirited Away – Limited Edition Steelbook
  • Castle in the Sky – Limited Edition Steelbook
  • Paranoia Agent [Blu-ray/Digital]
  • Black Clover – Season 1 and 2 Complete – Amazon Exclusive
  • Dragon Ball Z: Season 4
  • Dragon Ball Z: Season 5
  • From Up on Poppy Hill
  • Amores Perros – Criterion Collection
  • Audrey
  • Fisherman’s Friends
  • Puzzle of a Downfall Child
  • The Beach House
  • Alone
  • Chick Fight
  • Infidel
  • The Call
  • American Rickshaw
  • Battle of the Bulge
  • Aviva
  • Orgy Of The Living Dead
  • Diary of a Mad Housewife
  • The Wolf of Snow Hollow
  • Tampa Bay Lightning 2020 Stanley Cup Champions
  • The Dark and The Wicked
  • Abrakadabra
  • Blood Sisters
  • Waiting For The Barbarians
  • The Opening Act
  • Bodies, Rest & Motion
  • Oldies
  • Holiday Affair
  • Tex Avery Screwball Classics Volume 2
  • The Harvey Girls
  • The Curse of Frankenstein
  • Young Man With a Horn
  • Ladybug Ladybug
  • Mister Roberts

See all new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital releases this week on Amazon.


