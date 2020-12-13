New Blu-ray & Digital: Tenet, The Expanse S4, The War with Grandpa & more

This week on Tuesday, Dec. 15 Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated home media release Tenet arrives on both disc and digital. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. include a second disc and digital code along with several bonus features (also with select digital purchases).

Also on Digital, comedy The War with Grandpa starring Robert De Niro, Lupin III: The First (in English and Japanese language), and arthouse drama Corporate release on Tuesday.

On Blu-ray Disc The Expanse Season 4 arrives in a 3-disc edition from Universal, Amores Perros from director Alejandro González Iñárritu has been restored by Criterion Collection, and Shudder’s “Certified Fresh” horror film The Beach House.

In anime this week you can pick up Spirited Away and Castle in the Sky in Limited Edition Steelbooks from Shout! Factory, Satoshi Kon’s Paranoia Agent releases to Blu-ray/Digital combos in both standard and SteelBook editions from Funimation, and Black Clover Seasons 1 & 2 have been compiled in a new Amazon Exclusive edition.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Ip Man The Complete Collection includes all four films from the IP Man series, Tremors has been restored in 4k for release on special Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions from Arrow, as well as Vigilante (1982) in a Limited Edition.

Tenet

The Expanse Season 4

Tremors (2-Disc Limited Edition)

Spirited Away – Limited Edition Steelbook

Castle in the Sky – Limited Edition Steelbook

Paranoia Agent [Blu-ray/Digital]

Black Clover – Season 1 and 2 Complete – Amazon Exclusive

Dragon Ball Z: Season 4

Dragon Ball Z: Season 5

From Up on Poppy Hill

Amores Perros – Criterion Collection

Audrey

Fisherman’s Friends

Puzzle of a Downfall Child

The Beach House

Alone

Chick Fight

Infidel

The Call

American Rickshaw

Battle of the Bulge

Aviva

Orgy Of The Living Dead

Diary of a Mad Housewife

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

Tampa Bay Lightning 2020 Stanley Cup Champions

The Dark and The Wicked

Abrakadabra

Blood Sisters

Waiting For The Barbarians

The Opening Act

Bodies, Rest & Motion

Oldies

Holiday Affair

Tex Avery Screwball Classics Volume 2

The Harvey Girls

The Curse of Frankenstein

Young Man With a Horn

Ladybug Ladybug

Mister Roberts

