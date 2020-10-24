Season 4 of The Expanse releasing to Blu-ray Disc

Season 4 of The Expanse is releasing to Blu-ray Disc on December 15, 2020. The 3-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes all 10 episodes from the Amazon Original Series that premiered in Dec. 2019.
On Blu-ray Disc, The Expanse is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH.
Bonus features include Round Table Talks, A New World on Mars, It Reaches Out: ProtoMiller’s Point of View, Script to Screen: The Rocinante Landing, and Art Meets Science at Blue Origin (see more details below).
The Expanse: Season 4 is priced $34.99 (List: $44.99). Buy on Amazon
Bonus Material
Disc 1 – The Expanse Season Four:
After Show Episode 401
After Show Episode 402
After Show Episode 403
After Show Episode 404
Disc 2 – The Expanse Season Four:
After Show Episode 405
After Show Episode 406
After Show Episode 407
After Show Episode 408
Disc 3 – The Expanse Season Four:
After Show Episode 409
After Show Episode 410
A New World On Mars
It Reaches Out: ProtoMiller’s Point of View
Script to Screen: The Rocinante Landing
Art Meets Science at Blue Origin