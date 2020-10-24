Season 4 of The Expanse releasing to Blu-ray Disc



Season 4 of The Expanse is releasing to Blu-ray Disc on December 15, 2020. The 3-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes all 10 episodes from the Amazon Original Series that premiered in Dec. 2019.

On Blu-ray Disc, The Expanse is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH.

Bonus features include Round Table Talks, A New World on Mars, It Reaches Out: ProtoMiller’s Point of View, Script to Screen: The Rocinante Landing, and Art Meets Science at Blue Origin (see more details below).

The Expanse: Season 4 is priced $34.99 (List: $44.99). Buy on Amazon

Bonus Material

Disc 1 – The Expanse Season Four:

After Show Episode 401

After Show Episode 402

After Show Episode 403

After Show Episode 404

Disc 2 – The Expanse Season Four:

After Show Episode 405

After Show Episode 406

After Show Episode 407

After Show Episode 408

Disc 3 – The Expanse Season Four:

After Show Episode 409

After Show Episode 410

A New World On Mars

It Reaches Out: ProtoMiller’s Point of View

Script to Screen: The Rocinante Landing

Art Meets Science at Blue Origin



