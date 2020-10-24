Home Blu-ray Disc Season 4 of The Expanse releasing to Blu-ray Disc
Blu-ray DiscNews

Season 4 of The Expanse releasing to Blu-ray Disc

By hdreport
0

The-Expanse--Season-Four-Blu-ray-700px
Season 4 of The Expanse is releasing to Blu-ray Disc on December 15, 2020. The 3-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes all 10 episodes from the Amazon Original Series that premiered in Dec. 2019.

On Blu-ray Disc, The Expanse is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH.

Bonus features include Round Table Talks, A New World on Mars, It Reaches Out: ProtoMiller’s Point of View, Script to Screen: The Rocinante Landing, and Art Meets Science at Blue Origin (see more details below).

The Expanse: Season 4 is priced $34.99 (List: $44.99). Buy on Amazon

Bonus Material

Disc 1 – The Expanse Season Four:

After Show Episode 401
After Show Episode 402
After Show Episode 403
After Show Episode 404

Disc 2 – The Expanse Season Four:

After Show Episode 405
After Show Episode 406
After Show Episode 407
After Show Episode 408

Disc 3 – The Expanse Season Four:

After Show Episode 409
After Show Episode 410
A New World On Mars
It Reaches Out: ProtoMiller’s Point of View
Script to Screen: The Rocinante Landing
Art Meets Science at Blue Origin


The Expanse- Season Four Blu-ray back

Related Articles:

Previous articleThe Godfather III Restored New Definitive Edit Releasing to Blu-ray & Digital
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

The Godfather III Restored New Definitive Edit Releasing to Blu-ray & Digital

hdreport - 2
To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the theatrical release of The Godfather III, Director Francis Ford Coppola and Paramount Pictures have cut a new...
Read more
4k

2020 MLB World Series Format Offers Innovations Including 4k HDR

hdreport - 0
The 2020 MLB World Series hosted by FOX is being broadcast for the first time in 4k HDR. This isn't the first 4k event...
Read more
Channel News

What Happened to Sundance TV on DIRECTV

contributor - 0
Don't worry, Sundance TV is still on DirecTV. It just moved from its former channel, 557, to Channel 239 starting on Oct. 21, 2020. Sundance...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

Paid Amazon Link
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Paid Amazon Link Westworld: Season 3 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Season 4 of The Expanse releasing to Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Season 4 of The Expanse is releasing to Blu-ray Disc on December 15, 2020. The 3-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes all...
Read more

The Godfather III Restored New Definitive Edit Releasing to Blu-ray & Digital

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 2
To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the theatrical release of The Godfather III, Director Francis Ford Coppola and Paramount Pictures have cut a new...
Read more

2020 MLB World Series Format Offers Innovations Including 4k HDR

4k hdreport - 0
The 2020 MLB World Series hosted by FOX is being broadcast for the first time in 4k HDR. This isn't the first 4k event...
Read more

What Happened to Sundance TV on DIRECTV

Channel News contributor - 0
Don't worry, Sundance TV is still on DirecTV. It just moved from its former channel, 557, to Channel 239 starting on Oct. 21, 2020. Sundance...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Mario-Puzos-The-Godfather-Coda-The-Death-of-Michael-Corleone-Blu-ray

The Godfather III Restored New Definitive Edit Releasing to Blu-ray &...

hdreport - 2
world-series-pitching-1280px

2020 MLB World Series Format Offers Innovations Including 4k HDR

hdreport - 0