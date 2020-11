‘Paranoia Agent’ packaged in Blu-ray & SteelBook editions

13 episodes of Satoshi Kon’s “Paranoia Agent” arrive on Dec. 15, 2020 in 2-disc Blu-ray editions from Funimation.

The episodes and bonus material are available in a Limited Edition SteelBook (MSRP: $59.99) as well as standard edition (MSRP: $49.99), and each edition includes Digital Copies.

“Paranoia Agent” on Blu-ray is presented in 1080i at 16:9 aspect ratio with audio provided in Dolby TrueHD English and Japanese 2.0.

The total runtime of the series is 325 minutes with the special features adding up to 116 minutes.

“Paranoia Agent” is selling for $34.99 (standard Blu-ray) and $39.99 (SteelBook Blu-ray). Order from Amazon

Bonus Materials

Satoshi Kon & Susumu Hirasawa’s Paranoia Agent Talk

Paranoia Radio Audio Commentary Episode 11

Paranoia Radio Audio Commentary Episode 12

Paranoia Radio Audio Commentary Episode 13

Director Satoshi Kon’s Hand Drawn Storyboards for Episode 1

Trailer

Promotional Video