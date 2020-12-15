Home Blu-ray Disc Tenet released to Disc & Digital: See Details & Where To Buy...
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Tenet released to Disc & Digital: See Details & Where To Buy in 4k.

By hdreport
0

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been released to Disc and Digital and will soon be available to rent on Jan. 5, 2021. The film stars John David Washington as the Protagonist CIA agent investigating a mysterious organization that is able to invert reality. Here are the details, prices, and where you can buy the film on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital.

Tenet Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Tenet on Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 and 2.20:1 aspect ratios with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish. Bonus materials are included (see details below). The film is available in a 2-disc combo edition with Digital Code from Warner Home Video. List: $35.99 | Price: $24.96 Buy on Amazon

Tenet 4k Blu-ray

4k Blu-ray

Tenet on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.78:1 and 2.20:1 aspect ratios with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish. Bonus materials are also included (see details below). The film is available in a 2-disc combo edition with Digital Code from Warner Bros. List: $44.95 | Price: $29.96 Buy on Amazon

DVD

Tenet DVD

The DVD edition of Tenet is presented in 480p and includes the special feature “Looking at The World in a New Way: The Making of TENET.” List: $28.99 | Price: $17.99 Buy on Amazon

tenet digital poster

Digital

Tenet is available in Digital HD/UHD from most popular digital retailers with the exception of Amazon where there does not seem to be a 4k option. In 4k, Tenet features Dolby Vision HDR where available. Bonus material is offered with most retailers except Amazon and Google.

  • Amazon Prime Video $19.99 (SD/HD)
  • Apple iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD) + Bonus Material
  • FandangoNow – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material
  • Google Play – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
  • Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material
  • Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
  • Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material

Bonus Material

  • Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet
    • I. The Principle of Belief
    • II. Mobilizing the Troupe
    • III. The Approach
    • IV. The Proving Window
    • IX. The Dress Code
    • V. The Roadmap
    • VI. Entropy in Action
    • VII. Traversing the Globe
    • VIII. How Big a Plane?
    • X. Constructing the Twilight World
    • XI. The Final Battle
    • XII. Cohesion
    • XIII. Doesn’t Us Being Here Now Mean it Never Happened?
  • Tenet Teaser
  • Tenet Trailer 2
  • Tenet Trailer 3
  • Tenet Trailer 4




Related Articles:

Previous articleNew Blu-ray & Digital: Tenet, The Expanse S4, The War with Grandpa & more
Next articleHBO Max launches on Roku Devices Thursday, Dec. 17
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

HBO Max

HBO Max launches on Roku Devices Thursday, Dec. 17

contributor - 0
HBO and Roku made a simultaneous announcement on Twitter today that HBO Max will arrive on the Roku platform and devices on Thursday, Dec....
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New Blu-ray & Digital: Tenet, The Expanse S4, The War with Grandpa & more

hdreport - 0
This week on Tuesday, Dec. 15 Christopher Nolan's much anticipated home media release Tenet arrives on both disc and digital. The Blu-ray and 4k...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Review of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Watching The Lord of the Rings Trilogy in 4k with HDR is really like watching the film for the first time. Even though you...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

HBO Max launches on Roku Devices Thursday, Dec. 17

HBO Max contributor - 0
HBO and Roku made a simultaneous announcement on Twitter today that HBO Max will arrive on the Roku platform and devices on Thursday, Dec....
Read more

Tenet released to Disc & Digital: See Details & Where To Buy in 4k.

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been released to Disc and Digital and will soon be available to rent on Jan. 5, 2021. The film stars...
Read more

New Blu-ray & Digital: Tenet, The Expanse S4, The War with Grandpa & more

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
This week on Tuesday, Dec. 15 Christopher Nolan's much anticipated home media release Tenet arrives on both disc and digital. The Blu-ray and 4k...
Read more

Review of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Watching The Lord of the Rings Trilogy in 4k with HDR is really like watching the film for the first time. Even though you...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved