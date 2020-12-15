Tenet released to Disc & Digital: See Details & Where To Buy in 4k.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been released to Disc and Digital and will soon be available to rent on Jan. 5, 2021. The film stars John David Washington as the Protagonist CIA agent investigating a mysterious organization that is able to invert reality. Here are the details, prices, and where you can buy the film on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital.
Blu-ray
Tenet on Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 and 2.20:1 aspect ratios with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish. Bonus materials are included (see details below). The film is available in a 2-disc combo edition with Digital Code from Warner Home Video. List: $35.99 | Price: $24.96 Buy on Amazon
4k Blu-ray
Tenet on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.78:1 and 2.20:1 aspect ratios with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish. Bonus materials are also included (see details below). The film is available in a 2-disc combo edition with Digital Code from Warner Bros. List: $44.95 | Price: $29.96 Buy on Amazon
DVD
The DVD edition of Tenet is presented in 480p and includes the special feature “Looking at The World in a New Way: The Making of TENET.” List: $28.99 | Price: $17.99 Buy on Amazon
Digital
Tenet is available in Digital HD/UHD from most popular digital retailers with the exception of Amazon where there does not seem to be a 4k option. In 4k, Tenet features Dolby Vision HDR where available. Bonus material is offered with most retailers except Amazon and Google.
- Amazon Prime Video $19.99 (SD/HD)
- Apple iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD) + Bonus Material
- FandangoNow – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material
- Google Play – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material
- Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
- Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material
Bonus Material
- Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet
- I. The Principle of Belief
- II. Mobilizing the Troupe
- III. The Approach
- IV. The Proving Window
- IX. The Dress Code
- V. The Roadmap
- VI. Entropy in Action
- VII. Traversing the Globe
- VIII. How Big a Plane?
- X. Constructing the Twilight World
- XI. The Final Battle
- XII. Cohesion
- XIII. Doesn’t Us Being Here Now Mean it Never Happened?
- Tenet Teaser
- Tenet Trailer 2
- Tenet Trailer 3
- Tenet Trailer 4