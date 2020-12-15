Tenet released to Disc & Digital: See Details & Where To Buy in 4k.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been released to Disc and Digital and will soon be available to rent on Jan. 5, 2021. The film stars John David Washington as the Protagonist CIA agent investigating a mysterious organization that is able to invert reality. Here are the details, prices, and where you can buy the film on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital.

Blu-ray

Tenet on Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 and 2.20:1 aspect ratios with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish. Bonus materials are included (see details below). The film is available in a 2-disc combo edition with Digital Code from Warner Home Video. List: $35.99 | Price: $24.96 Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray

Tenet on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.78:1 and 2.20:1 aspect ratios with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish. Bonus materials are also included (see details below). The film is available in a 2-disc combo edition with Digital Code from Warner Bros. List: $44.95 | Price: $29.96 Buy on Amazon

DVD

The DVD edition of Tenet is presented in 480p and includes the special feature “Looking at The World in a New Way: The Making of TENET.” List: $28.99 | Price: $17.99 Buy on Amazon

Digital

Tenet is available in Digital HD/UHD from most popular digital retailers with the exception of Amazon where there does not seem to be a 4k option. In 4k, Tenet features Dolby Vision HDR where available. Bonus material is offered with most retailers except Amazon and Google.

Amazon Prime Video $19.99 (SD/HD)

Apple iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD) + Bonus Material

FandangoNow – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material

Google Play – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material

Bonus Material

Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet I. The Principle of Belief II. Mobilizing the Troupe III. The Approach IV. The Proving Window IX. The Dress Code V. The Roadmap VI. Entropy in Action VII. Traversing the Globe VIII. How Big a Plane? X. Constructing the Twilight World XI. The Final Battle XII. Cohesion XIII. Doesn’t Us Being Here Now Mean it Never Happened?

Tenet Teaser

Tenet Trailer 2

Tenet Trailer 3

Tenet Trailer 4







