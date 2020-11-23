Home Blu-ray Disc Black Clover: Seasons 1 & 2 bundled in Blu-ray exclusive
Black Clover: Seasons 1 & 2 bundled in Blu-ray exclusive

By hdreport
Black Clover - Season 1 and 2 Complete Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive

Amazon is releasing an exclusive Blu-ray edition of Black Clover Seasons 1 and 2. The 20-disc edition includes all 102 episodes of the Japanese anime series that aired in the US from 2017 to 2019.

Along with the episodes the boxed set includes 11 hours of special features. Bonus memorabilia includes an acrylic Asta figure statue, sword, tapestry, and necklace emblem. Each season is packaged separately in thick Blu-ray cases that slide into a collectible box.

Black Clover – Seasons 1 & 2 Exclusive Blu-ray arrives on Dec. 15, 2020. Price: $189.98 Order from Amazon (Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Desc. In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno share the same goal: to become the next Wizard King! Armed with grimoires, they’re off on a thrilling journey that spans across kingdoms as they put their abilities to the test.

