Ip Man The Complete Collection presents all 4 films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Ip Man: The Complete Collection is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray boxed set on December 15, 2020. The 8-disc collection from Well Go USA packages four Ultra HD Blu-rays and four Blu-rays in single movie cases along with a double-sided poster and collectible booklet (pictured below).
The Complete Collection includes Ip Man (2008), Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster (2010), Ip Man 3 (2015) and Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019) presents each film on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Bonus material on the Blu-rays includes featurettes, deleted scenes, trailers and more.
Ip Man: The Complete Collection on Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $76.94. Buy on Amazon
Details & Special Features
Ip Man (2008)
Runtime 107 mins (Feature)
Language: 1. Cantonese 2. English 3. Mandarin 4. Spanish
Available Subtitles: 1. English 2. Spanish
Blu-ray Bonus Features: Making of, Deleted Scenes, Trailers
Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster (2010)
Runtime: 108 mins (Feature)
Language: 1. Cantonese 2. English 3. Mandarin 4. Spanish
Available Subtitles: 1. English 2. Spanish
Blu-ray Bonus Features: Making of, Trailers
Ip Man 3 (2015)
Runtime: 105 mins (Feature)
Language: 1. Cantonese 2. English 3. Spanish 4. French
Available Subtitles: 1. English 2. Spanish 3. French
Blu-ray Bonus Features: Interviews: Donnie Yen, Mike Tyson, and Wilson Yep, Making of, Behind the Scenes, Trailers
Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)
Runtime: 106 mins (Feature)
Language: 1. Cantonese 2. English
Available Subtitles: 1. English 2. French 3. Chinese
Blu-ray Bonus Features: Bonus Featurettes, Trailers